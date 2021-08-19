DES MOINES
When it comes to the elite of the elite of Iowa High School wrestling, Anamosa has to be considered one of the top spots in the state after what transpired at the Honors Luncheon at the Iowa Chapter of the National Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony last month at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
Not one, but two inductees with Anamosa ties were enshrined into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame when 1987 Anamosa High School graduate and former Southeast Polk coaching legend Jason Christenson and current Anamosa resident and longtime wrestling official Lowell Tiedt were honored for their extensive contributions to the sport.
Christenson, even after retiring in 2020 as one of the most successful coaches in the history of Iowa High School wrestling, just continues to reel in the awards.
Christenson, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award, has a career coaching list of accolades that can’t possibly be compared and easily puts his face on the Mount Rushmore of Iowa High School wrestling coaches as one of the all-time greatest the state has ever seen.
Christenson, who coached at Southeast Polk High School for 19 years, began his 29-year coaching journey in 1991 at Collins-Maxwell-Baxter (CMB) where he stayed for six years before moving on to Oskaloosa where he coached for four years (1997-2001).
It was in 2001 when Christenson took the job at Southeast Polk and began rewriting the Iowa High School wrestling book closing with a 20-0 record in his last season on the sideline with the Rams in 2019-2020.
Christenson, who returned to Anamosa hosting wrestling camps several times over the years, tallied a 482-106-6 overall record in his 29 years of coaching.
Christenson coached 12 district championship teams and had six others that were runner-up. He also guided Southeast Polk to four Iowa High School state championships and three times were runner-up while finishing third once and fourth twice.
Five times Christenson’s teams claimed the state dual team championship while finishing second, third and fourth two times each.
Christenson coached 186 state qualifiers with 127 of them placing in Des Moines. Of those he had 25 state champions, 21 runner-up’s, 17 third-place finishers, 15 fourth-place, 12 fifth-place, 13 sixth-place, 10 seventh-place and seven claiming eighth-place honors.
Christenson didn’t just limit his talents to just high school wrestlers either, having contributed to the wrestling community through numerous leadership roles for the last 30 years, and continues to do so even now.
The former Anamosa standout has been the USA Director of Wrestling for the Iowa chapter since 2014 after serving as Junior Director from 2002-2014. He also served as past President of the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association from 2004-2005.
Christenson was a staff member for Team USA at the World Championships, Pan American Championships and Tour du Monde’s as well as holding experience at the Olympic Training Center and with the United States Olympic Committee’s Coach Educators and USA Wrestling’s State Leaders Summits.
Just to top it off, Christenson was also a two-time National Coach of the Year and six-time state Coach of the Year with the Rams.
Tiedt, one of the longest tenured Iowa wrestling officials in the history of the sport, and the winner of this year’s the Outstanding American award, continues to cover the state officiating high school wrestling meets and tournaments and has been doing so for more than 50 years.
Tiedt, who was a phenomenal wrestler in his own right as a four-time Iowa Conference standout (1967-70) for Upper Iowa University, and two-time conference champion (1969-70) also qualified for the NCAA Division-II National tournament in 1968 and the NAIA National tournament in 1969 and 1970.
After graduating from Upper Iowa, Tiedt immediately got into coaching as a varsity assistant for 10 years at Cedar Rapids Kennedy while also coaching at the junior high level for another 36 years at Franklin, Taft and Wilson schools.
In 2005 Tiedt was named Iowa’s Middle School Wrestling Coach of the Year and his National Wrestling Hall of Fame induction last month with be the fourth he’s collected in his iconic career after having already been inducted into the Hall of Fame at Upper Iowa University (in 1997), Jones County 4H (2006) and the Great Jones County Fair (2019).