OXFORD, ALA.
While advancing to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Division-II National tournament is nothing new for the powerful Kirkwood Community College program, it certainly is for Eagle freshman Grace Lubben.
But you wouldn’t have known it by the way the former Anamosa superstar played at the pressure-filled five-day event in Oxford, Alabama, that saw Kirkwood play seven total games, including three on Saturday, May 28, alone, as the Eagles, seeded seventh coming in, finished third at the 16-team tournament.
Lubben played like a grizzled veteran.
More than that, she played like a star who was perfectly comfortable in the collegiate spotlight, and it earned her some pretty special National honors as well.
“Honestly, I was pretty relaxed coming into the National tournament,” said Lubben, who hit .421 with two home runs, two triples and eight RBIs in earning All-tournament honors for the Eagles with sophomore teammate Peggy Klingler.
“I really can’t explain why? Obviously, this was the first time I’ve ever experienced something like this. Maybe it was because rain pushed back the start of the tournament and that gave me time to settle in and relax. I don’t know, but whatever the reason was, I was relaxed and ready to hit.”
And hit she did, all tournament long.
In Kirkwood’s National opener Wednesday, May 25, against Bryant and Stratton College (Wis.), Lubben went 3-for-4 with a home run, triple and led the Eagles to a thrilling 7-6 victory as the team walked it off in the bottom of the seventh.
Lubben got Kirkwood’s second-round contest Friday, May 27, off to a phenomenal start launching a long three-run home run in the bottom of the very first inning handing the Eagles a 3-0 lead against Phoenix College, the eventual National Champions. But it would be all Kirkwood would get in what ended as an 11-3 defeat.
Dropping into the consolation bracket on Friday, the Eagles began their march back defeating Triton College 8-0 before following that with a trio of triumphs Saturday, May 28, over Danville Area Community College (9-1), top-seeded Des Moines Area Community College (4-1) and finally Northwest Mississippi Community College (9-5).
“Winning those three games all played on Saturday got us into Championship Sunday (tournament’s top-3 teams),” said Lubben who had three RBIs, three runs scored and two hits in the three Saturday contests.
“That was pretty intense knowing any loss ended our season. But we got it done.”
In the consolation semi-final against Murray State College Sunday, May 29, Kirkwood closed an outstanding 49-18 campaign with a narrow 5-4 setback with Lubben going 2-for-4 with one run scored and one RBI.
As well as earning the esteemed National All-tournament team award, Lubben, for her play during the 2022 campaign, also earned honors from the National Fastpitch Coaches Association (NFPCA) being named a second-team pick as well as being named to the ICCAC All-Region team.
Lubben closes her first collegiate campaign as Kirkwood’s top hitter playing in 64 games drilling softballs at a .420 clip overall while her on-base (.529) and slugging (.829) percentages were also team-best numbers. Lubben’s 29 stolen bases and 74 runs scored also easily topped the team while she was second in home runs (15) and RBIs (66).
“It was a dream season, and one I never really expected to play out like it did,” she said. “I got a message from my old coach Skeeter King reminding me that it can be easy to get to the top, but tough to stay there. I know that I have to keep working hard because there is a lot of talent coming back for us next year and a lot of talent coming in, too. Hopefully we can take that next step and maybe win a National Championship. No matter what happens though, I think 2023 could be a lot of fun.”