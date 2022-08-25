BELLEVUE
As one of the top golfers in Midland history during his high school playing days, Geoff Dammann knows all about playing in big pressure-filled tournaments.
Time has done nothing to slow him down either, as over the years Dammann has only continued to get better.
And his performance at the men’s Three-Rivers tournament held at the Bellevue Golf Club Saturday, Aug. 20, only cemented that fact for Little Bear Country Club team.
Dammann paced the Wyoming team with a sensational one-under par round of 71 (36-35) that earned him the team medalist honor, and secured a fifth-place position at the 98-golfer, seven-team event.
Dammann wasn’t the only Little Bear golfer to turn in a top-10 score either, as teammate Caleb Davison added a one-over par card of 73 (35-38) that placed him in a tie for 10th overall and earned him the team runner-up medalist award.
Riley Williams, another former Midland high school star, also turned in a card in the 70s as his 79 (41-38) was third on the team while Mark Rains 80 (40-40), Dave Buchholtz 82 (44-38), Brian Fagan 83 (41-42), Jon Galloway 85 (41-44), Mark Dennison 89 (43-46), Doug Dammann 89 (44-45), Brad Doerring 89 (44-45), Zack Kray 94 (44-50), Deejay Thomsen 97 (50-47), Lenny Clapp 98 (49-49) and Tod Walter 110 (58-52) rounded out the team scoring for Little Bear.
The Wyoming team placed fifth against the seven-team field firing a score of 1,011 and trailed champion Bellevue (884), runner-up DeWitt Springbrook (916), Anamosa Fawn Creek (924) and Maquoketa (966). Little Bear defeated Calamus Wapsi Oaks (1,025) and last-place Preston Valley (1,061).
Bellevue’s Pete Lucke claimed the Three-Rivers individual championship winning a one-hole playoff over Springbrook’s Kevin Kirsch, Fawn Creek’s Darin Sander and teammate Conner Michels, who all finished the one-day, 18-hole event with cards of two-under par 70.
