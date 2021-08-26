Little Bear’s Geoff Dammann chips to the sixth green on his home course in Wyoming Saturday, Aug. 21, during Three Rivers tournament action. Dammann led all Little Bear Country Club golfers firing a two-under par round of 70 (38-32).
Little Bear’s Geoff Dammann chips to the sixth green on his home course in Wyoming Saturday, Aug. 21, during Three Rivers tournament action. Dammann led all Little Bear Country Club golfers firing a two-under par round of 70 (38-32).
Little Bear’s Riley Williams watches as his chip shot heads towards the sixth flag during Three Rivers action in Wyoming Saturday, Aug. 21. Williams carded a round of one-over par 73 (36-37) that was second on the team and tied for eighth overall at the tournament.
Little Bear’s Terry Williams watches as his long birdie putt just about drops into the cup on the sixth green during Three Rivers tournament action the club hosted in Wyoming Saturday, Aug. 21, as Fawn Creek's Derek Snead looks on.
It’s what every club hopes will happen when they host a golf tournament, and it’s what the Little Bear Country Club team did Saturday, Aug. 21, playing on very familiar surroundings at the annual one-day, 18-hole, Three Rivers event in Wyoming.
Take advantage of the home course.
Little Bear did exactly that turning in one of their best team scores in years at the Three Rivers tournament, taking fourth overall with a solid 958 effort that topped Calamus Wapsi Oaks (959), Maquoketa (963) and Preston Plum River (1,018) at the seven-team event.
Geoff Dammann, annually one of the top golfers not only on the Little Bear team, but at just about every Three Rivers tournament over the years, was even more comfortable playing on his home course Saturday finishing with a sensational team medalist round of two-under par 70 that included a four-under par 32 on his final-nine holes, equaling the low nine-hole score on the day with Bellevue’s Conner Michels, who also tallied a 32 on his final nine.
Dammann opened with a two-over par 38, and his 18-hole score of 70 placed him in a tie for third overall, and just two strokes off the title-winning effort from Michels, who carded a four-under par 68 (36-32) overall to top all individuals.
Riley Williams added a one-over par 73 (36-37) to claim runner-up team medalist honors for hosts that allowed him to also crack the tournament top-10 at eighth overall.
Dave Fall Jr. also gave the hosts a third golfer in the tournament top-20, coming through with a 74 (34-40) that tied for 14th overall with six other golfers.
Doug Dammann just missed giving Little Bear yet another golfer in the top-20 as his card of four-over par 76 (36-40) was 23rd overall against the field.
Rounding out the scoring for the Little Bear team at the Three Rivers tournament were: Kevin Kiburz (42-37) 79, Justin Bomia (43-36) 79, Dave Buchholtz (38-43) 81, Lee Williams (40-42) 82, Terry Williams (41-43) 84, Brian Fagan (41-43) 84, Mike Williams (41-45) 86, Zach Kray (43-47) 90, Lenny Clapp (48-46) 94 and Jon Decious (50-45) 95.
The Wyoming club got off to a solid start as their scores through two holes (143) and four (293) had them in third place before the Little Bear team settled into fourth the rest of the way.
Springbrook dominated the Three Rivers tournament winning the team title after firing a 877 score that topped Anamosa Fawn Creek (910) by 33 stokes. Bellevue was third with a 933.