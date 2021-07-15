DEHLI
Having a chance at a win is all you can ask for as a coach, especially in the post-season.
Midland’s Zain Sauer gave his Eagle baseball team that chance Saturday, July 10, in a class 1A district quarter-final against Easton Valley at Delhi.
“This was a well-played game for us,” said Midland baseball coach Josh Soper, as his team saw their 2021 campaign come to a close with a narrow 3-0 setback against the River Hawks, the home team on the scoreboard played on Maquoketa Valley’s home diamond.
“We just failed to get a timely hit which has been a common theme for us over the past two weeks. Zain pitched well and we had some opportunities to score, however against a good pitcher like Easton Valley was throwing who doesn’t give you a lot, you have to hit well with runners in scoring position when you get the chance. We were unable to do that. Good effort by the kids though, against a solid team.”
Easton Valley plated all three of their runs in the very first inning, but after the initial struggles, Sauer settled down and pitched an outstanding contest holding the River Hawks to a mere five hits in the game while fanning four.
Midland bats were held to just four hits (singles by Jamisen Dodge, Zain Sauer, Matt Sauer and Ethan Paulsen) while Zain Sauer and Paulsen were also able to work Easton Valley pitching for one walk each.
The Eagles close the 2021 season with an 8-13 overall record.