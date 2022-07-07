MILES
Taking on a Maquoketa Valley team who had already defeated them 11-3 earlier this summer (back on May 26), the Midland baseball team knew they had their work cut out for them taking on the Wildcats once again in a class 1A district quarter-final in Miles Saturday, July 2.
The Eagles also knew they were more than capable of pulling off the upset.
In the end, everyone got even more than they bargained for as Midland was able to advance down the tournament trail with a thrilling roller-coaster 7-5 victory.
“We were really excited to get post-season play going and knew if we played our best baseball we could win any game,” said Eagle baseball coach Dalton Harms, as his team scored the game’s final three runs, including two in the top of the seventh to break a 5-5 tie, and kept their 2022 campaign alive advancing to the district semi-final round.
“We were up on Maquoketa Valley earlier in the year but fell apart. This time we had Zain (Sauer) on the mound who was dominant. He did a great job getting ahead in the count and attacking their hitters. Seth (Bixler) had quite a week as he scored the run in the sixth inning to tie the game and hit a two-run double in the seventh to take the lead.”
Midland (9-16) struck first scoring twice in the top of the second when a Kael Cress bases loaded single directly down the right field line plated teammates Anthony Harrington and Matt Sauer.
After Zain Sauer singled, stole second and reached third on a wild pitch in the third inning, the Eagle junior scored on another wild pitch and Midland had a 3-0 advantage.
Maquoketa Valley got right back into the game in the bottom half of the frame however, scoring three of their own.
Then, with the game tied at 3-3, the roller-coaster ride began.
And fans, on both sides, held on for some wild swings of momentum.
After a scoreless fourth frame, Midland’s offense tacked on a fifth-inning run when Warren Etten worked a one-out walk, reached third on a Wildcat error off the bat of Zain Sauer, and then crossed the plate thanks to a clutch RBI single from Harrington that gave the Eagles a 4-3 lead.
It didn’t last long.
Maquoketa Valley plated two runs in the bottom of the fifth taking a 5-4 advantage and Midland fans had to be wondering if the Wildcats, who had defeated their team in lopsided style earlier this summer, were going to pull away again at the end this time?
It didn’t happen.
And it was Zain Sauer who made sure of it, too.
Sauer, who got the start on the mound, delivered pressure-filled pitch after pressure-filled pitch over the game’s final two innings mowing down Maquoketa Valley batters in order in the sixth and seventh with four coming via the strikeout.
But the Eagle offense still had some work to do.
And they got it done.
Bixler connected for a lead-off single to start the sixth and after Cress followed with another that moved Bixler to third, he scored thanks to a passed ball tying the game at 5-5.
In the top of the seventh the drama really started to play out.
Matt Sauer reached base on a fielder’s choice and took second on a Wildcat error. After a Maquoketa Valley wild pitch moved him to third, Kaleb Westphal worked a walk.
The stage was set for Bixler, and he delivered.
The sophomore drilled a Wildcat pitch into right-center field allowing Matt Sauer to score the go-ahead run.
Midland led 6-5.
And they weren’t done yet.
Westphal, who reached third on Bixler’s double, scored when Cress reached on another Maquoketa Valley error.
The Eagles had some insurance.
With the way Zain Sauer was working in the hill, they wouldn’t need it.
The superstar junior struck out two of the three batters he faced in the bottom of the seventh, and Midland was able to celebrate a huge playoff victory.
Zain Sauer was brilliant tossing a complete game five-hitter striking out 12 Wildcat batters while yielding a mere three earned runs.
The bottom of the Eagle batting order also played a pivotal role in the win as the team’s No. 7 hitter (Bixler) and No. 8 hitter (Cress) each tallied two huge hits and accounted for four of Midland’s six total hits in the game.
Midland advanced to the district semi-final round where they will face host Easton Valley Tuesday, July 5, back in Miles.