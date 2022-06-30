Success in the post-season is something the Midland baseball program has been plenty accustomed to over much of the last couple of decades, and the Eagles are hoping some of that history will rub off on the 2022 team as the Iowa High School Athletic Association (IHSAA) released their class 1A district and substate pairings recently.
Midland (6-15) was placed into class 1A district 8 and will faceoff against Maquoketa Valley (14-5) in a quarter-final contest in Miles Saturday, July 2, at the Easton Valley Elementary School field, with first pitch set for 7 p.m.
An Eagle win would advance the team to the semi-final round against the Easton Valley (13-5) vs. Clinton Prince of Peace (2-13) winner Tuesday, July 5, at 7 p.m.
Lisbon (17-5) is the top-seed in district 8 and opens their playoff run hosting Bellevue (1-16) July 2, at 7 p.m. while Bellevue-Marquette (8-10) plays against Calamus-Wheatland (9-11) in the other quarter-final game with the winners meeting back in Lisbon July 5 at 7 p.m.
The district 8 championship game will be at West Delaware’s Beckman Sports Complex in Manchester Tuesday, July 12, at 7 p.m.
The champion from district 8 meets the top team from district 7 in the substate 4 final, headlined by top-seed and fifth-ranked Don Bosco (19-3) who opens with a quarter-final contest against BCLUW (1-15) at Gladbrook-Reinbeck July 2, and will play the winner of the Gladbrook-Reinbeck (17-11) vs. Colo-Nesco (12-10) contest in the district semi-final July 5.
Wapsi Valley (17-10) takes on Hudson (6-17) and North Tama (14-7) battles AGWSR (7-11) in quarter-final contests in the bottom half of the district 7 bracket.
The class 1A substate 4 championship game is set for Saturday, July 9, at North Tama with a 7 p.m. start.