WYOMING
Suffering a loss to Calamus-Wheatland is something Midland baseball fans have become very accustomed to over the last six years.
So, after a tough 10-7 setback against the Warriors in the first game of a Tri-Rivers Conference doubleheader in Wyoming Thursday, June 17, it seemed business as usual.
Then business quickly changed.
“This was Midland’s first win over Cal-Wheat in six years,” said Eagle baseball coach Josh Soper, as his team crushed the visitors taking a 12-1 final to earn the split.
“We played a complete game after a sluggish start in game-one. Iziek (Soper) and Zain (Sauer) both hit long home runs and the rest of the line-up did a good job having quality at-bats. Zain pitched well again picking up the win on the mound.”
Midland (4-7, 3-6) got the scoring started quickly when Soper singled in Sauer, who had doubled for the game’s first run in the bottom of the first.
Soper jacked a long solo home run in the third before Sauer got the fourth-inning scoring started with another solo blast before Aaron Bixler and Soper also scored in the frame after Jamisen Dodge ripped a two-run double.
The sixth saw the Eagles blow the game wide open as clutch two-run hits from Warren Etten and Sauer keyed a seven-run frame as D.J. Soper, Sauer, Bixler, Soper, Etten, Ethan Paulsen and Carson Hunter all crossed the plate to end the game early.
Midland bats ripped 14 hits in the game as Sauer was a perfect 3-for-3 with three runs scored and three RBIs while Soper added three hits in three at-bats and also scored and drove home three.
Dodge and Etten added two hits as the team also worked six walks.
Sauer was the beneficiary of all the offense and tossed a complete game gem from the mound allowing a mere four Calamus-Wheatland hits while striking out five.
The opener saw the Eagle offense get going late, as a two-run single by Sauer plated Paulsen and Hunter with the game’s first runs for the hosts before Midland added five more in a last-gasp rally in the seventh as Hunter, D.J. Soper, Sauer, Bixler and Iziek Soper all crossed the plate in the frame.
“We dug ourselves into a deep hole early on that proved to be too much,” said Soper after the 10-7 defeat. “But I was really proud of his we competed until the end bringing the tying run to the plate in the seventh. Zain had another big night for our team and is really having an exceptional season thus far.”
Sauer was 2-for-3 while adding three RBIs and a run scored leading a six-hit Eagle offense.
Midland’s week started with a narrow 2-1 road loss against a tough Alburnett team Monday, June 14.
“This was a really well-played game,” Soper said. “We played excellent defense and only threw 75 pitches in this game.
“Offensively, we had some chances to score but could not get a hit with runners in scoring position against a solid Alburnett pitcher. But we did get better against a really good team.”
Trailing 1-0 after one inning, the Eagles got on the board in the second when Iziek Soper tripled and came in to score thanks to an RBI fielder’s choice from Etten.
The Pirates broke the tie plating the game-winning run in the bottom of the third.
Midland bats were held to four hits (D.J. Soper, Sauer, Iziek Soper and Bixler) while Sauer got the start on the hill and worked the game’s first four frames allowing four hits and two runs. Dodge tossed the game’s final two innings of one-hit baseball.
The busy week ended with a short trip to Anamosa Friday, June 18, where the Eagles were handed a tough 11-1 six-inning setback.
The Raiders broke the game open early plating five second inning runs before Midland answered in the top of the third with their lone run of the game when Sauer scored thanks to a sacrifice fly RBI off the bat of Iziek Soper.
“We did not have a lot of energy against Anamosa,” Soper said. “We had a long week of baseball in the heat and looked tired. We just simply ran out of gas and pitching in this one. Anamosa is much-improved and they pitched well.”
Sauer had another outstanding performance going a 3-for-3 at the plate while Dodge, Hunter and Paulsen all took their turns on the mound pitching for the visitors.