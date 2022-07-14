MILES
Pulling off a stunning victory in the quarter-final round of the class 1A district tournament just three days earlier, the Midland baseball team looked to keep the positive momentum going in the semi-final round against host Easton Valley Tuesday, July 5, in Miles.
This time however, there would be no Eagle magic dropping a season-ending 11-1 final that ended in six frames against the River Hawks.
“We just didn’t do the things we needed to do to win this game,” said Midland baseball coach Dalton Harms. “We had six errors in the first two innings. It’s almost impossible to win doing that.”
Easton Valley scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first as a walk and two key errors allowed the River Hawks to dent the scoreboard first.
The hosts plated four more in the second inning as Easton Valley batted around with just one hit, but four Eagle errors keyed the River Hawks’ rally that extended their advantage to 5-0.
Midland settled down and held the hosts scoreless in the third and fourth frames before the Eagle offense went to work in the fifth.
Seth Bixler connected for a one-out single and after Kael Cress followed with another, Sawyer House laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt that allowed both runners to move up a base before Bixler crossed the plate thanks to an Easton Valley error off the bat of Jamisen Dodge.
It would be all the Eagles would be able to get however, and when the River Hawks answered with a huge four-run frame in the bottom half of the fifth, the hosts were in command leading 9-1.
Easton Valley would end it in walk-off style in the sixth and did so without the benefit of a hit as three walks and three hit by pitches allowed the River Hawks to plate the game’s final two runs.
“We battled back and got the score down to 5-1 before they busted it open,” Harms said. “Easton Valley is a good hitting team and we knew that, but our defense did not hold up. Going down 5-0 after two innings is tough for momentum and confidence. We played them better during the season as we were up in both games against them. We just didn’t have it Tuesday night.”
Overall, the Eagle committed eight errors in the contest leading to five unearned Easton Valley runs as Zain Sauer paced the offense going 2-for-3 at the plate while Bixler and Cress added the only other safeties in the game for the visitors.
Warren Etten got the start on the mound and worked 4.2 frames allowing five hits and five walks while striking out one Easton Valley batter. Dodge tossed the final two-thirds of an inning allowing two hits and three runs.
Midland wraps the 2022 summer with a 9-17 overall record.