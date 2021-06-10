WYOMING
Coming off a pair of tough losses earlier in the week against North Linn and Maquoketa Valley, Midland baseball coach Josh Soper was looking to create a little momentum Thursday, June 3, on the Eagles’ own home field against visiting Starmont.
In the beginning, it didn’t appear Midland was going to be able to dig their way out of a huge 9-0 third inning hole, but in the end, the deficit proved to be a mere bump in the road starting what proved to be an historic display of offense.
“We started out flat and dug an early 9-0 deficit but were able to come back,” said Soper, as his team scored eight straight runs to cut the Stars’ lead to a mere run at 9-8 before exploding in the bottom of the fifth plating whopping 11 runs to take complete control of the contest, ending with a huge 21-15 victory.
“Carson Hunter did an outstanding job of pitching in relief putting up several scoreless innings which allowed our offense to chip away at their lead. We started hitting the ball the second time through the order which forced them to change pitchers. Their relievers struggled to find the strike zone and our team did a good job of taking walks and not getting themselves out at the plate. This was a really nice comeback win for our team.
Midland (3-3, 2-3) was led by 2020 returning letter winner Zain Sauer, who not only ripped three hits in the win, but also scored four times and tallied five RBIs. Aaron Bixler also tallied three hits and drove home four runs while Matt Sauer came through with two hits pacing the 12-hit Eagle offense.
Warren Etten got the start on the hill and threw the first three frames before giving way to Hunter who tossed 3.1 innings. D.J. Soper came in with one out in the seventh and closed out the victory getting the final two outs for the hosts.
The Eagles came back less than 24 hours later, and against host Bellevue Friday, June 4, pounded out a 22-13 victory closing a two-day stretch that saw Midland bats tally an historic 43 runs.
“I don’t think I have ever been a part of back-to-back games where we gave up 28 total runs and won both contests,” Soper said. “That’s a credit to our hitters, but we will need to pitch and defend better as the season goes on to be successful.”
The game got off to a wild start with the Eagles scoring five times in the top of the first keyed by a bases-loaded three-run double from Ethan Paulsen that scored teammates Etten, Iziek Soper and Jamisen Dodge.
The Comets came right back and in the bottom half of the frame and answered with eight runs of their own to quickly take the lead right back.
It didn’t last.
Midland closed to within a run scoring twice in the second before tying score at 8-8 when Zain Sauer delivered a huge solo home run in the third.
The Eagle offense continued to pound away plating five runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth, keyed by a mammoth Iziek Soper grand slam giving the visitors a commanding 20-8 lead.
“We played much better on defense in this one and did not commit an error,” Soper said. “Our pitchers struggled to throw strikes but Jamisen came in and gave us six innings of solid relief to earn the win.
“Offensively, we continue to be productive up and down the line-up. Guys know their roles and have been playing team baseball. Iziek hitting that grand slam really opened the lead up for us. Really proud of how the team competed in this one.”
Midland bats ripped an amazing 19 hits in the win led by a 4-for-6 performance from Zain Sauer. Matt Sauer added three hits, three runs scored and three RBIs while Hunter also delivered three hits. D.J. Soper set the table from the top of the order with three hits and scored three times as well.
Dodge was solid on the mound tossing six frames of eight-hit baseball while striking out seven Bellevue batters.
The week opened with a tough 12-3 loss at class 1A fifth-ranked North Linn as the Lynx plated nine runs during the third (scored five times) and fourth (scored four) innings that allowed the hosts to pull away.
“North Linn has another good ball club and are extremely well coached,” Soper said. “We did not play well on defense which got us into an early hole that we were not able to dig out of.
“Ethan did a nice job of logging some innings on the mound for us which we needed with games every day this week.”
Midland bats were held to just five hits though Zain Sauer did blast a fifth-inning solo home run.
The Eagles were on the road at Maquoketa Valley Wednesday, June 2, and after taking an early 6-1 advantage, saw the Wildcats rally late winning in walk-off style by plating two in the bottom of the seventh.
“We let this one get away from us,” Soper said. “Certainly, a game we should have won. We started out well offensively scoring in the first three innings, and then had several opportunities throughout the game to add insurance runs but didn’t.”
After scoring one in the top of the first, Midland plated four big runs in the second and led 5-0 before the Wildcats scored seven of the game’s final eight runs.
Zain Sauer had another big night going 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBIs while D.J. Soper added three hits and two runs scored. Etten, Bixler and Hunter also came through with two hits each for Midland’s impressive 17-hit offensive attack that saw every batter in the order have at least one hit.
Three Eagle errors led to four unearned Maquoketa Valley runs, which in the end proved costly.