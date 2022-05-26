The start was all first-year Midland baseball co-head coach Dalton Harms could have hoped for in the Eagles’ 2022 season-opener at Cascade Tuesday, May 17.
But the finish didn’t exactly go as planned in what ended as a tough 12-2, six-inning setback against the host Cougars.
“It’s nice to get some early games in as a first-year head coach to iron out some wrinkles,” said Harms, who shares head coaching duties with Ben Hildebrandt this summer, and watched as his team actually jumped to a 2-0 first-inning lead.
“We did a good job in the first game getting on the board. But some early-season jitters might have hurt us as we had four players see their first varsity game action and a couple of others that have bigger roles this year than they did a year ago.”
Zain Sauer got the first-inning rally started getting hit by a pitch before Anthony Harrington roped a double into the left-center field gap that scored Sauer. Matt Sauer moved Harrington to third before the eighth-grader scored on a wild pitch to hand the visitors their quick 2-0 advantage.
Cascade answered with three runs in the bottom of the first and added a single run in the fifth before an eight-run sixth ended the game early.
“Warren Etten threw a good game,” Harms said. “He struggled to find the zone early, but once he did, he really found his groove.”
Midland (0-2) had another scoring opportunity in the top of the sixth with runners on first and second with no out, but were unable to bring them around.
Zain Sauer tallied two of the Eagles’ four total hits in the game while Harrington and Matt Sauer added the others while Etten worked the game’s first five frames from the hill and allowed six hits and four runs while striking out three Cougar batters.
The second game saw the Midland offense held hitless in what ended as a lopsided 15-0 final in four frames.
Cascade plated six first inning runs before adding four more in the second, three in the third and ended things with a four-run fourth.
“We didn’t do a good job of getting ahead in the count in the second game,” Harms said. “Errors behind that is a recipe for a 15-run loss.”
