CASCADE
The start was all first-year Midland baseball coach Dalton Harms could have hoped for in the Eagles’ 2022 season-opener at Cascade Tuesday, May 17.
But the finish didn’t exactly go as planned in what ended as a tough 12-2, six-inning setback against the host Cougars.
“It’s nice to get some early games in as a first-year head coach to iron out some wrinkles,” said Harms, as his team actually jumped to a 2-0 first-inning lead.
“We did a good job in the first game getting on the board. But some early-season jitters might have hurt us as we had four players see their first varsity game action and a couple of others that have bigger roles this year than they did a year ago.”
Zain Sauer got the first-inning rally started getting hit by a pitch before Anthony Harrington roped a double into the left-center field gap that scored Sauer. Matt Sauer moved Harrington to third before the eighth-grader scored on a wild pitch to hand the visitors their quick 2-0 advantage.
Cascade answered with three runs in the bottom of the first and added a single run in the fifth before an eight-run sixth ended the game early.
“Warren Etten threw a good game,” Harms said. “He struggled to find the zone early, but once he did, he really found his groove.”
Midland (1-5, 0-3) had another scoring opportunity in the top of the sixth with runners on first and second with no out, but were unable to bring them around.
Zain Sauer tallied two of the Eagles’ four total hits in the game while Harrington and Matt Sauer added the others while Etten worked the game’s first five frames from the hill and allowed six hits and four runs while striking out three Cougar batters.
The second game saw the Midland offense held hitless in what ended as a lopsided 15-0 final in four frames.
Cascade plated six first inning runs before adding four more in the second, three in the third and ended things with a four-run fourth.
Midland broke through picking up their first victory of the 2022 campaign Monday, May 23, taking the second game of a doubleheader at Bellevue-Marquette.
“Zain came out and threw strikes and that helped us a lot,” Harms said. “He only allowed one hit in a seven-inning shutout.”
Sauer was sensational in leading the Eagles to the 6-0 triumph as the team wasted no time in getting onto the scoreboard either plating two runs in each of the first two frames.
It would be all Sauer would need who worked a masterpiece from the mound while fanning five Mohawk batters.
The opener of the twin bill saw Midland come up on the short end of a 7-5 decision as after taking 3-0 and 5-2 leads, the hosts used a five-run bottom of the sixth to pull away for the two-run win.
Matt Sauer led the seven-hit Eagle offense coming through with two singles.
“We did a nice job of getting ahead, we just struggled to find the strike zone with our pitches late in game-one,” Harms said. “We had some errors too, but things we can fix.”
The road show continued for the Midland team at Maquoketa Tuesday, May 24, where the Eagles had another late lead slip away in a narrow 7-4 setback against the Cardinals.
“This was another game where we just walked too many guys,” Harms said. “We got the lead in the fifth, but surrendered it right away.”
Trailing 1-0 in the top of the fifth, the Eagles scored twice when Etten opened the frame with a double ahead of a Ty Jensen walk. Both players scored thanks to a two-run double off the bat of Kaleb Westphal.
But Maquoketa answered immediately scoring three runs in the bottom of the fifth, taking a 4-2 lead then added on with three more in the sixth.
Midland did try rallying in the seventh when Jensen and Kael Cress were both able to cross the plate.
The Eagles out-hit the Cardinals 5-4 with Etten and Westphal providing most of the firepower with two hits each while Cress worked the first four frames from the mound allowing four hits and two earned runs striking out five Cardinal batters. Harrington came in and tossed the final two frames striking out three.
Midland’s week ended with a trough 11-3 setback hosting Maquoketa Valley Thursday, May 26.
The Eagles quickly jumped to a lead plating two runs in the first (Jamisen Dodge and Harrington) and another in the second (Seth Bixler) only to see the Wildcats answer scoring the final 11 unanswered runs to pull away.
“This was another frustrating loss due to walks and errors,” Harms said. “We jumped out right away, but when we continued to give them bases, I knew it was going to wind up costing us, and it did.
“The good news is that these are all things that we can control.”
Midland bats were impressive ripping 10 hits in the game led by two each from Dodge, Harrington and Bixler.
Harrington got the start on the mound and worked 4.2 frames of six-hit baseball striking out five Wildcat batters.