EDGEWOOD
Looking to get their No. 1 pitcher a little time on the mound before the post-season started five days later, Midland baseball coach Josh Soper was pleased with his team’s performance at Edgewood-Colesburg Monday, July 5, as the Eagles prepped for the playoffs.
“It was good to get Zain (Sauer) back on the mound after not being able to pitch for a couple of weeks due to an injury,” said Soper, as his team was edged in a tight 5-3 regular-season ending final.
“We played a good all-around game, but just came up short offensively.”
It was Midland (8-12, 6-12) who started the scoring in the top if the first however, as a Sauer double plated teammate Jamisen Dodge who opened the game with a two-bagger of his own.
The lead stood until the third when the Vikings answered plating three runs before adding two more an innings later to take a 5-1 advantage.
The Eagles continued to battle back as Carson Hunter singled in the fifth and came around to score thanks to an RBI single from Sauer.
The Midland offense went back to work in the sixth as well with Matt Sauer doubling, advancing to third on a wild pitch and scoring thanks to an RBI ground out from Lucas Ervin.
Zain Sauer and Hunter led the seven-hit Eagle offense coming through with two hits each while Zain Sauer got the start on the hill and worked the game’s first three frames allowing four hits, two earned runs and fanned five. Warren Etten finished up throwing the final three innings allowing two hits and two earned runs striking out five more Viking batters.