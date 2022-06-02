WYOMING
Competitive within the Tri-Rivers Conference all summer long a year ago, first-year Midland baseball co-head coach Dalton Harms has high hopes his team can take that next step this season.
What is that step exactly?
“A big goal is to get over the .500 mark this season,” said Harms, who with fellow co-head coach Ben Hildebrandt, take over the reins of the Eagle program from longtime successful coach Josh Soper.
“We would also like to finish in the top-3 on our side of the conference.”
With returning letter winners in Zain Sauer, Matt Sauer, Jamisen Dodge, Warren Etten, Owen Sterk, Kael Cress and Seth Bixler, Harms is hoping the transition for himself, Hildebrandt and the team, will be smooth.
“This is a new thing for both Ben and myself,” Harms said. “Ben has been the junior high coach the past couple of years so we have a little experience coming in. It also helps we have more boys out this year, but we will be inexperienced in some spots but really solid in others.”
Midland, who posted a solid 8-13 overall record last summer and were 7-11 in the Tri-Rivers Conference East division standings, were led by a spectacular performance from Zain Sauer.
The then Eagle sophomore hit an amazing .563 and the only thing that kept Sauer from earning All-State honors a year ago,were the lack of games the Midland program played in 2021 (only 21 overall). The now junior also led the Midland pitching staff logging 36.2 innings with a 2.29 earned run average striking out 37 batters.
Matt Sauer also helped that 2021 Eagle offense hitting .323 while Dodge also topped the .300 mark hitting .321 while also being a key member of the Midland pitching staff eating 23.2 innings with a 5.62 ERA and 13 strikeouts.
“Our strengths will be pitchers who can control the count,” Harms said. “I really like the middle of our line-up too. Zain and Anthony (Harrington) have really good sticks and I think they could take us to that next step.”
Harrington is one of the impact eighth-graders Harms welcomes to the program in 2022 who will catch as well as play various infield positions defensively for the team this summer.
“Zain is obviously our best hitter, but Matt and Anthony will be able to drive in runs this year for our offense as well,” Harms said. “I think the big thing for our offense is just playing a lot of games and seeing some live pitching.”
While Harms has confidence in his offense, he also returns most of his arms from the 2021 run led by Zain Sauer and Dodge.
“Warren Etten does a really good job of using his secondary pitches to keep hitters off-balance,” Harms said. “He will need to do a better job of throwing strikes to keep his pitch count down to go late into games for us, but I fully expect him to be able to eat up some innings for us this summer along with all of our other returners.”
Midland’s defense will also play a role in the team’s success, and Harms likes how things are shaping up in the field.
“Our defense is flexible,” he said. “We have quite a few players who can play multiple positions and that will really help us out. Jamisen can play pretty much anywhere.”
The Eagles will also get added help from Ty Jensen and Kaleb Westphal, who are out for the program this summer.
“Anthony has already made an impact for us as we knew he could and would,” Harms said. “But we’re very happy to have Ty and Kaleb out this year and I think their bats will be able to help us score some runs.”
When it comes to the Tri-Rivers Conference East division race, the name at the top is a familiar one.
“Lisbon is in the driver’s seat,” Harms said. “They return everyone from a good team last year.”