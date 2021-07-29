WYOMING
When it came to the success of the 2021 Midland baseball team, Eagle Zain Sauer’s performance each and every night was usually a big reason why.
Tri-Rivers Conference baseball coaches knew it, too, naming the superstar sophomore a first-team All-TRC East division selection in the infield after Sauer helped Midland to a 7-11 conference mark, good enough for fifth in the division.
Just look at the video game-like numbers.
Sauer hit .563 overall during the 2021 campaign while also leading the Midland team in at-bats (71), runs scored (25), hits (40), singles (24), doubles (12), runs batted in (27), on-base percentage (.627), slugging percentage (.887) and stolen bases (5).
Sauer’s .533 batting average against conference pitchers placed him second in the division behind only Bellevue-Marquette’s Brady Templeton, who hit .554 in league play, while Sauer’s 32 hits and 12 doubles topped all East division players.
As if that wasn’t already impressive enough, Sauer was also one of the team’s top pitchers logging team-best numbers in innings pitched (36.2) and strikeouts (37).
Sauer’s 2.05 ERA against East division offenses was also third in the league.
Sauer wasn’t the only Midland baseball player to earn All-East division honors, however, as senior Carson Hunter was an honorable mention pick.
Hunter hit .245 overall while also helping the pitching staff logging 14.1 innings on the mound.
Joining Sauer on the Tri-Rivers Conference All-East division team were: pitchers- Austin Franzen, sr. (Easton Valley) and Hunter Clark, so. (Lisbon); catcher- Christian Prull, jr. (Bellevue-Marquette); first base- Landon Stolte, so. (Lisbon); infielders- Sauer, Aza Bethel, sr. (Bellevue-Marquette) and Porter Fuegen, sr. (Easton Valley); outfielders- Connor Scheer, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Brady Templeton, sr. (Bellevue-Marquette) and Luke Czarnecki, so. (Lisbon); utility- Tyson Scott, jr. (Lisbon).
Earning second-team All-East division honors were: pitchers- Carson Michels, sr. (Bellevue-Marquette) and Cole Vander Heiden, so. (Calamus-Wheatland); catcher- Brig Bormann, jr. (Easton Valley); first base- Conor Gruver, jr. (Easton Valley); infielders- Chase Knoche, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Carson Feugen, so. (Easton Valley) and Kaden Caspers, so. (Lisbon); outfielders- Zach Templeton, jr. (Bellevue-Marquette), Aidan Gruver, jr. (Easton Valley) and Tyler Scott, jr. (Lisbon); utility- Kyle Vander Heiden, jr. (Calamus-Wheatland).
Earning honorable mention status with Hunter were: Seth Beuthien, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Ashton Huling, so. (Easton Valley), Alex Bock, so. (Lisbon) and Tristian Pfiffner, sr. (Bellevue-Marquette).
Bellevue-Marquette’s Brady Templeton was named East division Most Valuable Player while Lisbon’s John Tesensky claimed the Coach of the Year award.