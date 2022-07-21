WYOMING
It’s becoming as predictable as the sun coming up in the east.
Midland’s Zain Sauer hitting baseballs at an unbelievable clip.
Yet the superstar Eagle junior was able to do it again in 2022, and Tri-Rivers Conference coaches made sure to honor one of the league’s very best players naming him a first-team All-East division infield selection.
It was one of the easiest decisions coaches had to make, who also awarded Midland senior Kaleb Westphal as an honorable mention selection.
Sauer hit an amazing .500 against Tri-Rivers Conference pitching topping the Eagle team in just about every hitting and pitching statistic imaginable.
Let’s start with the offense.
Yes, his .500 batting average was tops on the team and tied for fourth among all East division players and his .618 on-base percentage was tied for third, but his 2022 pitching numbers rose to an entirely new level.
Sauer’s 0.36 earned run average led the Eagles and was second overall in the division as were his 24 strikeouts and .104 opponent batting average.
Westphal broke through this summer with the best baseball season of his career hitting .286 in league play.
Earning first-team All-Tri-Rivers Conference honors with Sauer were: pitchers- Hunter Clark, jr. (Lisbon) and Ivan Lant, so. (Easton Valley); catcher- Brig Bormann, sr. (Easton Valley); infielders- Sauer, Conor Gruver, sr. (Easton Valley), Alex Bock, jr. (Lisbon) and Carson Fuegen, jr. (Easton Valley); outfielders- Tyler Scott, sr. (Lisbon), Zach Templeton, sr. (Bellevue-Marquette) and J.R. Wauford, sr. (Clinton Prince of Peace); utility- Cole VanderHeiden, jr. (Calamus-Wheatland).
Earning second-team All-TRC East division honors were: pitchers- Tyson Scott, sr. (Lisbon) and Ayden Huling, jr. (Easton Valley); catcher- Kyle VanderHeiden, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland); infielders- Kaden Caspers, jr. (Lisbon), Ashten Huling, jr. (Easton Valley), Aidan Gruver, sr. (Easton Valley) and Jacob Anderson, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland); outfielders- Hayden Felkey, jr. (Easton Valley), Luke Reuter, sr. (Easton Valley), Cam Templeton, fr. (Bellevue-Marquette) and Dillon Brayton, jr. (Lisbon); utility- Lane VanderHeiden, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland).
Earning East division honorable mention status with Westphal were: Jeremy VanderHeiden, 8th (Calamus-Wheatland), Dillon Beck, sr. (Easton Valley), Landon Stolte, jr. (Lisbon), Caden Kettman, so. (Bellevue-Marquette) and Brady Dehner, jr. (Clinton Prince of Peace).
Lisbon’s Hunter Clark was named East division Most Valuable Player after a summer that saw the Lion junior league the league in strikeouts (29), wins (4) while logging 22 innings on the mound allowing a mere four batters to score. When catching he also topped the East throwing out four potential base stealers.
Easton Valley’s Derek Erwin was named East division Coach of the Year after guiding the River Hawks to a second-place finish (behind Lisbon) and 8-2 league record.