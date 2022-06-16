SPRINGVILLE
Most likely thinking their team was in very good shape leading 7-1 after two-innings at Springville Thursday, June 9, Midland baseball fans got a little more than they bargained for watching one of the wildest Eagle contests in recent memory.
Actually, they got a lot more.
“This was a long game,” said Midland baseball coach Dalton Harms, as his team and the host Orioles combined for a whopping 43 runs in what ended as a score that fans would more than likely see at a football game, not baseball, with the Eagles winning 25-17.
“We walked too many batters again and our defense didn’t make the routine plays and that’s a recipe for allowing 17 runs.”
Midland (4-9, 3-1) jumped all over Springville early on plating five first-inning runs as Kael Cress, Zain Sauer, Anthony Harrington, Kaleb Westphal and Seth Bixler all crossed the plate and when Jamisen Dodge and Cress scored in the second, the Eagles seemed to be in total control of the contest leading 7-1.
Then things got out of control. Crazy, actually.
The Orioles battled back crossing the plate five times in their half of the third, cutting the Eagles’ lead to 7-6. But the visitors quickly had an answer plating four in the top of the fourth when Cress, Harrington, Warren Etten and Westphal all scored, seemingly restoring order leading 11-6.
But Springville just would not go away. However, every time the Orioles would rally, Midland would have an answer.
After the hosts plated two in the bottom of the fourth, trimming the Eagle lead to 11-8, Midland’s offense exploded again in the fifth plating six runs as Sauer, Westphal and Ty Jensen all had big hits in the stretch.
Leading 17-8, Springville began chipping away again scoring two in their half of the fifth before a three-run Eagle sixth at the visitors leading 19-10.
But again, the Orioles battled back with a five-run bottom of the sixth that seemingly had momentum on their side heading into the seventh.
But this time it was Midland restoring order with a game-changing five-run frame as Dodge, Sauer, Harrington, Etten and Bixler all crossed the plate.
Springville didn’t go quietly in the bottom of the seventh however, plating two more closing out one of the wildest contests the two programs have ever produced.
“We were forced to throw Seth (Bixler) who has little experience, but he battled enough to finish out the win,” Harms said. “Ty Jensen had a great day at the plate busting out of his slump.”
Jensen was 3-for-4 with a team-best five runs batted in while Sauer was 4-of-6 scoring three times and driving home three more. Cress, Harrington and Westphal all added two hits each as the team finished with 17 of them in the game.
Etten got the start on the mound and worked the game’s first four frames striking out six Springville batters before giving way to Bixler who finished it out tossing the final three innings of five-hit baseball with two strikeouts.
The Midland boys were back on the road the very next day in Monona where the Eagles were edged in a tight 3-1 final Friday, June 10, against host MFL-Mar Mac.
“This was some of the best baseball we’ve played this year,” Harms said. “Zain was dominant on the mound. He went all game allowing no earned runs.”
The Bulldogs plated two unearned runs in the fourth before adding another in the fifth to lead 3-0.
“We left a run on the board running into an out and we also had a couple of mental mistakes,” Harms said. “But altogether, we still did enough to battle back.”
Westphal started the Eagles’ seventh-inning rally with a lead-off single before Bixler followed with another single. Jensen reached on an error to load the bases before Dodge was hit by a pitch forcing home Westphal.
“We were down 3-1 in the seventh and they rolled two with the heart of our order coming up,” Harms said. “The ball just didn’t bounce our way.”
Westphal’s two hits paced a six-hit Midland offense while Sauer was absolutely brilliant on the hill tossing a three-hitter and striking out 10 MFL batters.
The Eagles’ week started with an impressive Tri-Rivers Conference sweep of visiting Clinton Prince of Peace Monday, June 8, opening the twin bill with 4-2 triumph over the Irish.
“This was a big couple of wins to get Harms said. “We still aren’t playing up to our potential, but we made just enough plays to win game-one.”
And most of those plays, at least offensively, came in the opening inning as Midland plated all four of their runs in the frame when Etten, Harrington, Sauer and Cress all walked and scored.
Midland hitters worked nine walks in the game while Westphal and Sawyer House tallied the team’s lone two hits.
The support was enough for Eagle pitchers Cress (five innings) and Dodge (two) who combined to throw a four-hitter striking our six Prince of Peace batters.
“Kael did a great job in game-one but we still need to do a better job of limiting the walks,” Harms said. “They had the bases loaded in the seventh but we were able to work out of it.”
The second game wouldn’t be quite so nerve wracking for Midland fans, as the Eagles cruised to a lopsided 13-3, six-inning rout, scoring eight times in the final two frames.
Trailing 3-1 after the Irish plated single runs in each of the first three innings, Midland plated four in the bottom of the third to take a lead they would not lose as Dodge, Harrington, Westphal and Bixler all crossed the plate keyed by a two-run single from Cress.
After a two-run fifth extended the Eagle advantage to 9-3, the hosts blew the game open with a six-run sixth stanza as a double from Dodge and triple off the bat of Etten keyed the rally.
Harrington got the pitching start and worked three frames allowing one earned run while striking out five.