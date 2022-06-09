Outhitting host Starmont, the Midland baseball team thought they had done enough to at least stay in the game Thursday, June 2.
But several defensive miscues were just too much to overcome in what ended as a tough 7-2 setback.
“This was another game where we just beat ourselves,” said Eagle baseball coach Dalton Harms. “Their first four runs were all unearned, and you can’t give a team momentum like that and be able to still stay in the fight.
“We battled back loading the bases in the seventh, but couldn’t complete the comeback.”
The Stars started the scoring plating two unearned runs in the bottom of the second before adding single runs in the third and fourth frames that were also both unearned.
Trailing 4-0 Midland (1-8, 1-1) got on the board in the fifth when Sawyer House singled and scored thanks to an RBI single from Warren Etten before the visitors added a seventh inning run when Jamisen Dodge crossed the plate thanks to an RBI hit from Seth Bixler.
The week started with the Eagles hosting class 1A third-ranked North Linn Tuesday, June 1, and after limiting the damage against the talented Lynx in the first game, dropping an 11-0 final in six frames, the flood gates broke in the finale as the visitors plated 12 fourth inning runs leading to a 17-0 rout.
“Without Anthony (Harrington) and Zain (Sauer) we were in for a long week,” Harms said. “North Linn does what they do and didn’t beat themselves. They field every routine play and their pitchers throw strikes.
“We did a nice job defensively in game-one, but we just walked too many guys.”
Midland bats were limited to three hits (Dodge, Etten and Bixler) in the opener while Dodge tallied the lone hit for the hosts in the finale.
