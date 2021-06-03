WYOMING
Trailing 4-2 with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh of their 2021 season-opener hosting Bellevue-Marquette Monday, May 24, Midland baseball coach Josh Soper needed someone to come through with a big hit.
Freshman Matt Sauer delivered the walk-off winner for the Eagles.
“Matt came through in a tough spot in the seventh to get us a walk-off win with a double to the left-center field fence,” said Soper, as Sauer’s hit scored teammates Zain Sauer, Iziek Soper and Warren Etten with the game-winning runs as the hosts claimed the thrilling 5-4 victory.
“We played a pretty complete game for an opener. We had several opportunities to score throughout the game but lacked the big hit.”
While Matt Sauer took care of that, the Midland (1-1, 1-1) offense did manage seven hits in the game led by two from Zain Sauer who drove home the first two Eagle runs in the third inning scoring teammates Ethan Paulsen and Jamisen Dodge handing the hosts a 2-1 lead at the time.
The Mohawks answered plating three runs in the top of the fourth to re-take the lead before the late Matt Sauer heroics.
“Warren pitched well until he got tired in the fourth,” said Soper, as Etten worked the game’s first 3.2 innings allowing five hits and four runs while fanning five.
“Zain came in with the bases loaded and got out of the inning only allowing one run. That kept us in the game.”
Zain Sauer tossed the final 3.2 innings yielding a mere one Bellevue-Marquette hit while striking out an impressive seven Mohawk batters.
Midland looked to complete the sweep in the second game, but was instead handed a lopsided 13-4 defeat.
“We saw a pretty good Bellevue-Marquette pitcher in this game and struggled to put the ball in play consistently,” Soper said. “DJ Soper and Zain Sauer had good nights at the plate and accounted for most of our offense.
“We really played well for the first 12 innings of this doubleheader, but ran out of gas in the sixth inning when we had a couple of defensive errors and a mental mistake that gave Marquette five runs.”
Midland trailed 4-0 after the Mohawks plated two runs in each of the first two frames before the hosts rallied scoring four times in the bottom of the second. A DJ Soper single plated Aaron Bixler with the Eagles’ first run of the game before Zain Sauer drove home Paulsen and Carson Hunter with a two-run single. Dodge hit a sacrifice fly that plated DJ Soper and all of a sudden, the game was tied 4-4.
Bellevue-Marquette broke that tie with a single run in the fourth before adding two more in the fifth to lead 7-4. The visitors blew the game wide open plating five in the sixth.
“We have a lot of guys playing their first varsity innings and they will only get better in those pressure situations as they gain more experience,” Soper said. “It was also exciting for them to play under the new lights at our field.”
DJ Soper and Zain Sauer powered the five-hit Midland offense coming through with two each.