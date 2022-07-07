WYOMING
Taking the home field for the final time this season Wednesday, June 29, the Midland baseball team wanted to give their fans something a little extra-special against visiting Tipton.
They more than delivered with a thrilling walk-off victory that sent seniors Jamisen Dodge and Kaleb Westphal out winners in Wyoming.
“Tipton was a great game for us to get some momentum for the post-season,” Harms said. “Anthony Harrington struggled in the first inning but found his groove and was able to pitch six great innings allowing Zain Sauer to throw one to shut them down.”
Trailing 2-1 in the bottom of the seventh, Warren Etten led off the frame with a single and after Zain Sauer was walked and Anthony Harrington was hit by a pitch, the hosts had the bases loaded.
They took advantage of it, too.
Westphal worked a one-out RBI walk that plated Etten ahead of the walk-off single from Seth Bixler that scored Sauer with the game-winning and game-ending run as the hosts took the 4-3 final.
Things didn’t look too promising early on however, as it was the Tigers who scored first, and often, plating three top of the first inning runs to take control of the contest.
It would be all they’d get the rest of the night.
Midland (8-16, 3-7) scored their first run in the fourth when Matt Sauer singled and came in to score thanks to an RBI single from Bixler.
Bixler and Zain Sauer paced the 10-hit Eagle offense coming through with three hits each while Etten and Matt Sauer added two hits apiece. Zain Sauer singled, doubled and tripled in the game.
Harrington got the start on the hill and was sensational throwing six of the seven frames settling down after the hot Tipton start holding the Tigers scoreless over the game’s next five frames while striking out eight batters. Zain Sauer came in to finish up getting the win working one inning of scoreless baseball.
“Zain was a homerun short of the cycle,” Harms said. “Seth Bixler had a good day at the plate too including the RBI single that walked it off in the seventh.”
Midland started their week with a big come-from-behind 6-5 triumph hosting East Buchanan Monday, June 27, scoring five of the game’s final six runs to win.
“We didn’t play our best game but did just enough to win,” Harms said. “This game spoke to our mental toughness a little bit as we went down early but then were able to come back to take the lead late.”
The Buccaneers jumped to the early lead scoring three times in the opening inning before the Eagles began chipping away in the second as a Grady Sauer bases loaded walk plated Westphal with the first run for the hosts.
East Buchanan got that run back right away in the top of the third and again led by three runs before the Midland offense went back to work.
Seth Bixler singled home Westphal in the fourth trimming the Buccaneer advantage to 4-2 before runs from Harrington and Zain Sauer in the fifth knotted the score.
The very next inning the Eagles got things going again as Sawyer House and Dodge led off the frame with back-to-back hits and came around to score giving their hosts a two-run advantage (6-4)
They’d need it.
East Buchanan rallied in the top of the seventh as a pair of walks and wild pitches proved costly, but Etten, who tossed a complete game six-hitter, was able to work out of the jam allowing just one run and leaving the game-tying run at third-base to end it.
Etten yielded just two earned runs and struck out four Buccaneer batters while Zain Sauer paced a balanced eight-hit Eagle offense with a single and a double.
Midland closed their week with a tough test against the top team in the Tri-Rivers Conference East division, dropping an 11-1 final that ended in six frames at Lisbon Thursday, June 30.
The Lions took control of the contest from their very first at-bat scoring eight times in the bottom of the first before the Eagles got on the board in the third when Zain Sauer singled home House, who opened the inning with a single.
The hosts ended the game early with a walk-off three-run bottom of the sixth closing out the 10-run rout.
Midland struggled defensively all game long as their eight errors led to all 11 Lisbon runs as the hosts tallied just eight hits.
The Eagles ripped six hits of their own from six different batters (Dodge, Etten, Zain Sauer, Harrington, Matt Sauer and House).
Kael Cress got the pitching start and worked an inning allowing eight runs before Etten worked the final 4.1 frames of three-hit baseball while striking out two Lisbon batters.