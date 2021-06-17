WYOMING
By the time the Midland baseball team took the field hosting Springville Thursday, June 10, it had been a full week since the Eagles had last played a game.
According to coach Josh Soper, early on against the Orioles, they had some rust to shake off.
“Offensively, we looked like a team that had a week off,” said Soper, as his team rallied from a 3-0 deficit to post a come-from-behind 4-3 victory.
“The rainouts on Monday against Prince of Peace prevented us from seeing live pitching, and that showed against Springville. But, we did enough to get the win, and we continue to improve which is a positive.”
Midland (3-4, 2-4) watched as the Orioles plated two second inning runs to get the scoring started in the game before adding another in the third to lead 3-0 before the Eagle offense went to work.
Jamisen Dodge and Iziek Sopper worked walks before Aaron Bixler reached on an error scoring Dodge and getting the hosts on the scoreboard. Matt Sauer walked to loaded the bases before Ethan Paulsen worked yet another base on balls to score Soper.
Trailing 3-2 in the sixth, the Eagles got the bats going and took advantage of several Springville miscues to take a lead they would not lose.
Bixler drilled a one-out single to get the inning started and with Seth Bixler pinch-running for him, took second on an Oriole wild pitch. Matt Sauer singled moving Seth Bixler to third. After a Warren Etten ground out scored Seth Bixler to tie the score, Paulsen reached on an error allowing Matt Sauer to score with what proved to be the game-winning run.
“This was a good win for us,” Soper said. “It was also a game where we played well on defense, which was great to see.”
Midland bats were held to just two hits in the game (Aaron Bixler and Matt Sauer) but the team worked five walks and took advantage of three Springville errors.
Zain Sauer got the start on the mound and tossed the game’s first four frames allowing five hits and two earned runs while striking out four before Etten finished up, picking up the win throwing three innings of two-hit baseball while also fanning four.