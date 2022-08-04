WYOMING
Taking over the reins of the Midland baseball program from Josh Soper this past summer, first-year Eagle co-head coaches Dalton Harms and Ben Hildebrandt knew it would take some time to get comfortable with the position as they got themselves acclimated with the roster and the players got more acquainted with them.
Through a roller-coaster campaign that saw things start off a bit on the slow side but picked up late, Midland closed the 2022 summer with a 9-17 overall record and 3-7 mark against Tri-Rivers Conference East division foes.
“Overall, I thought we had a good summer,” Harms said. “We had a week of injuries to three of our better players, and that really hurt us and we only had four players on the team who had 50 varsity at-bats in their careers entering the season.
“Obviously Zain (Sauer) led us at the plate after starting the season off slow. Everyone really got better at the plate, but that just comes with experience. Kaleb Westphal was a pleasant surprise as he came back out for the first time in a few years and earned honorable mention All-Conference.”
Sauer was once again sensational leading the Eagles hitting .468 while his 19 runs scored, 29 hits, 19 singles, nine doubles, 21 runs batted in, .560 on-base percentage and .645 slugging percentage were all team-best numbers as well.
But Sauer didn’t just simply produce at the plate, he was the team’s ace pitcher as well throwing 28.1 innings with a Midland-best 1.48 earned run average and 35 strikeouts.
“Zain really worked this off-season on improving his velocity and he threw a gem against Maquoketa Valley to help us win our post-season game,” Harms said. “Warren Etten didn’t have the strikeouts, but he did a great job keeping hitters off-balance. He could throw his off-speed stuff for a strike consistently, which was huge for him, and us.”
Etten led the Eagle pitching staff logging 43 innings on the mound striking out 25 batters with a solid 3.74 ERA.
Kael Cress, Anthony Harrington and Jamisen Dodge also tossed double-digit innings this past summer for the Midland pitching staff.
“Anthony didn’t get to pitch as much as we would’ve liked just due to the fact we really didn’t have a back-up catcher,” Harms said. “When he pitched, he started understanding that with the pitch-count you have to get ahead of hitters and get outs. Jamisen added velocity this off-season as well and we realized he worked better when starting and not coming in for relief. Kael worked a lot on his pitching up in Dubuque this off-season. He pitched some good games, but still needs to work on his control. Being just a freshman, he has the time to figure things out.”
The Eagles lose the services of both Dodge and Westphal, who graduate the program, but the team returns the bulk of their roster for 2023.
“Jamisen was a five-year player for us, and four-year starter I believe,” Harms said. “Defensively is where he’ll be missed the most. He tracked down a lot of flyballs in centerfield. He also had a lot of stolen bases, too.”
Dodge hit .241 this past summer which included a team-best seven stolen bases.
Westphal gave the program an added boost hitting .286 (second on the team) while his eight walks topped the Eagles.
“Kaleb was huge for us this season,” Harms said. “At a small school you absolutely have to have your athletes out, and we were so happy he came back for his senior year. He batted fifth in the line-up and played second-base for us this year.”
Zain Sauer, Harrington, Cress, Etten, Matt Sauer, Sawyer House, Ty Jensen, Seth Bixler, Owen Sterk and Grady Sauer all return to the roster for another run in 2023.
“With Ben and I being in our first year, we had some learning to do, but finally got the line-up right by post-season play,” Harms said. “Being co-coach with Ben was easy. We coached basketball together for a few years so it just felt natural. We have both learned so much in our first year.
Harms also knows what it’s going to take this off-season to help his club improve next summer.
“The boys will need to get stronger,” he said. “Keep at it in the gym. We have an indoor cage that needs to be used more in the winter. Seeing live pitching will really help us get our season off to a better start in 2023, too.”