If there’s one thing Midland baseball coach Josh Soper does each and every summer, it’s that he gets the most out of each and every player on his team.
The 2021 campaign was no different, as a squad that had uncharacteristic low numbers still managed to be competitive within a loaded Tri-Rivers Conference.
“It was a difficult season for a number of reasons,” said Soper, who guided his program through an 8-13 summer that also included a 7-11 mark in Tri-Rivers Conference action, good enough for fifth in the East division.
“Really unlike anything I have experienced before. But the hope is that the student-athletes learned from this experience and will make the choice to be better on a daily basis. I don’t want to get into specifics or details, but the culture needs to improve in order for there to be improvement on the scoreboard. Winning takes care of itself when each member of the team is winning on a daily basis.”
The Eagles had their best stretch of the season in the middle portion of the schedule winning six of 10 which included three in a row over Starmont (21-15), Bellevue (22-13) and Springville (4-3).
The back-to-back wins over the Stars and Comets saw the team score a total of 43 runs, the most Soper has ever seen in his numerous years as the Midland baseball coach.
“I thought our offense really was the highlight of the season,” said Soper, as his team scored 137 runs this past summer, averaging 6.5 runs per game.
“We had several guys improve their quality at-bat percentage which is the main stat everyone should look at. Batting average is a trap because you don’t have control over that, but we had several guys who had quality at-bats that allowed guys to consistently get on base.”
One of those guys was sophomore Zain Sauer, who turned in a phenomenal 2021 summer hitting .563 overall while Iziek Soper (.333), Matt Sauer (.323), Jamisen Dodge (.321), D.J. Soper (.303) and Aaron Bixler (.301) all finished with batting averages above .300.
“Offensively, we put together some really good stretches of baseball,” Soper said. “We were able to out-score a number of opponents to pick up some nice wins.”
Zain Sauer was also one of the leaders on the mound for the Midland team, posting team-best numbers in earned run average (2.29), innings pitched (36.2) and strikeouts (37).
Warren Etten (30.1 innings pitched), Dodge (23.2), Carson Hunter (14.1) and D.J. Soper (10.2) were also main mound presences for the team.
“Zain, Jamisen, Warren and D.J. always competed on the mound and gave us a chance to win a lot of our games,” Soper said. “The lack of a primary catcher really hurt our team and staff this year though. Once the catching position improves, I think the pitching staff will also improve. Definitely need more experience at that position and hopefully Owen (Sterk) can continue to improve and use this years’ experience to better himself. Tough spot for a freshman to be put into.”
The program does lose the services of five seniors in Hunter, Bixler, Ethan Paulsen, Lucas Ervin and Iziek Soper, a big hit for a program that closed the 2021 summer with 12 players on the roster.
“Carson was a solid defensive player and base runner,” Soper said. “He really stepped up as a leader for our team in practice and in games. He attended every practice and never made an excuse.
“Aaron consistently put together quality at-bats, improved his commitment to the team and played good baseball this summer. Lucas was another great teammate who always helped set up practice stations, worked hard and maintained a positive attitude. He did whatever we asked. Ethan was another great team player willing to do whatever it took to help out. He played well defensively throughout his career.”
Zain Sauer, Dodge, D.J. Soper, Matt Sauer, Etten and Sterk return with experience while Seth Bixler and Kael Cress were role players this past summer.
“Four of the 12 players we had in the program were seniors, so we basically have eight kids coming back, plus the incoming eighth graders,” Soper said. “So, participation numbers need to improve to even have a team.”
Which will make competing in a conference like the Tri-Rivers even tougher in 2022.
“The East division will really be tough,” Soper said. “Culture, commitment and positive attitudes will need to improve for us to be a competitive team. With pitch-count rules, it’s extremely difficult to play a lot of games due to lack of participation, and you don’t get better by playing less. So, some changes will need to be made in order to improve participation.”