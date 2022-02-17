LISBON
The odds were squarely against the Midland boys’ basketball team not only facing Lisbon for the third time this season, but second time in a row in a class 1A district quarter-final the Lions hosted in front of a big crowd Monday, Feb. 14.
Having made some improvements against the Lions in their last meeting just a week earlier in the regular-season finale for both teams in Wyoming, Eagle coach Dalton Harms knew the recipe for success facing such a talented foe on their own home floor.
“Lisbon is a tough match-up for us,” said Harms, as his team hung with the hosts early on before succumbing to a season-ending 64-32 defeat.
“They play six seniors and one sophomore, and they played like upperclassmen. We knew we couldn’t turn the ball over if we wanted to win, and we just weren’t able to do that. Lisbon stayed calm and knocked down eight first half 3’s. Something we couldn’t overcome.”
Midland matched the Lions drilling a couple of treys of their own early in the game as Zain Sauer connected twice from beyond the arc in the opening frame to get the Eagle offense off to a great start leading 6-3.
After another Lisbon trey knotted the score, before a Matt Sauer free throw gave the visitors a 7-6 advantage at the 3:32 mark of the first quarter.
Unfortunately, it would be the last time the Midland team would see the lead in the contest.
The Lions responded by connected on four consecutive 3-point baskets, three coming at the end of the opening frame as the hosts claimed momentum and a 17-7 lead at the horn.
They would only keep it going from there tallying 17 more points in the second stanza that included three more 3-point baskets as Lisbon took a 34-17 lead into the break.
The Eagles were able to break the ice a bit in the frame however, as Warren Etten connected twice from 3-point land in the final two-minutes of the first half as Midland closed on a 6-0 run to pull with 17 points at the break.
After Zain Sauer scored the first basket of the second half, the offense slowed up a bit for both teams as Lisbon took a 46-24 advantage into the final frame as the two teams combined to tally 19 points in the stretch.
“We lose our lone senior, Jamisen Dodge,” Harms said. “He did a lot for us defensively and we will miss him next year.”
Zain Sauer and Matt Sauer paced the Eagle offense scoring nine points each while Cale Crist added to the hot 3-point shooting connecting twice from beyond the arc and tallied eight points in the game. Etten finished with six as Midland wraps the 2021-22 campaign with a 4-18 overall record.