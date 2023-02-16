Having defeated Midland by almost 40 points the last time they faced back on Jan. 20, Easton Valley boys’ basketball fans must have been feeling pretty confident that their River Hawks would take care of business against the visiting Eagles Monday, Feb. 13, in a class 1A district quarterfinal contest.
They found out very quickly however, that this was a different Midland team than the one they watched earlier this season.
Actually, it was an Eagle team that would pull the shocker of district 8.
“Wowza, talk about a huge win,” said Midland boys’ basketball coach Dalton Harms, as his team came through in the clutch time and again and walked off the floor in Miles with a thrilling 54-51 overtime triumph, just three weeks after the Eagles were handed a lopsided 75-36 loss on the very same floor.
“After losing to them by almost 40 last time, we knew we had our work cut out for us. We got big plays from Zain Sauer all night as he had three big 3-pointers in the second quarter and also made some huge free throws down the stretch. Cale Crist was clutch, too. He hasn’t had the kind of year he’d hoped, but man was he tough in the fourth quarter. He made back-to-back huge buckets to force overtime.”
Trailing 47-43 with three-minutes to play, Midland held the River Hawks scoreless for the remainder of regulation while Crist delivered the key blows to keep the Eagles’ season alive.
Then in the extra session the visitors outscored Easton Valley 7-4 to pick up the enormous post-season victory.
“We haven’t beaten Easton Valley since I was a sophomore in high school,” Harms said. “They were still called Preston back then. This was also the first post-season win I can remember since my senior year when we beat Clinton Prince of Peace.
“We busted a lot of streaks tonight.”
Midland (9-13) never allowed the River Hawks to run away and hide, like they did the last time they played three weeks ago, as Matt Sauer keyed a first quarter run scoring six of his team’s 13 points in the frame as the Eagles and Easton Valley remained tied (13-13) after the opening eight-minutes of play.
Midland continued to control tempo in the second stanza as well and after a huge outburst by Zain Sauer, who caught fire and tallied all 11 of the Eagles’ points in the frame, the two teams were still tied entering the halftime break (24-24).
Ty Jensen, Warren Etten and Crist got into the mix in the third quarter all coming through with clutch baskets to keep Midland in the game trailing just 37-36 with one quarter remaining.
“The toughness we showed late was awesome,” Harms said. “We’ve lost a lot of close games this year, so to get this one was so rewarding for our guys. They all contributed, and as a coach it sure was fun to watch.”
Zain Sauer’s 18 points led the Eagles while Crist added 11 more. Matt Sauer (8 points), Jensen (7) and Etten (6) rounded out the scoring for the visitors, who advance to the district semifinal round at powerful Bellevue-Marquette Thursday, Feb. 16, with tip set for 7 p.m.
Editor's note: Due to weather, the district semifinal has been pushed to Feb. 17 with a tip-off at 7 p.m.