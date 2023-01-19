WYOMING
It was the kind of basketball fans immediately immersed themselves into when the Midland boys hosted Springville Tuesday, Jan. 10, as a thrilling back and forth contest ended just about the way most, on both sides of the court, thought it might.
With the team holding the ball last most likely being victorious.
That was pretty much the case, too, as the host Eagles got the big shot to go down late with senior Warren Etten drilling a clutch 3-point basket with just 27-seconds left in the game that proved to be the dagger in what ended as a 57-49 Midland triumph.
“This was a game that we just were aggressive enough right away,” said Midland boys basketball coach Dalton Harms. “We didn’t do a good job getting to their shooters and playing our zone. Springville did a nice job of knocking down outside shots and free throws, but we did just enough to win this one.
“Our seniors both stepped up to win this one for us, hitting big shots down the stretch.”
Midland (6-7, 2-5) trailed most of the third quarter as the Orioles, who led 28-26 at the half, went on a huge 11-3 run to stretch their advantage to double-digits (39-29), and appeared ready to take control of the contest.
Eagle senior Zain Sauer however, absolutely would not allow that to happen.
Sauer drilled two huge 3-point baskets sparking a massive Midland 12-0 run to close the third quarter with a 41-39 lead, then continued it into the final frame scoring the first six points as the hosts led 48-43 at the 5:28 mark.
The Orioles would not just go away however, as Cade Sheda, Jayce Ernzen and Connor Williams all scored to keep the visitors within striking distance. After Williams hit a field ghoal with 3:10 to play in the game Springville was within a point at 50-49.
That’s when Midland’s other senior, Etten, stepped to the forefront breaking a nearly three-minute scoring drought by both teams drilling a huge corner trey that also broke the Orioles’ backs.
Ty Jensen and Etten added free throws in the game’s final 10-seconds to secure the triumph.
Sauer was sensational scoring a game-high 20 points connecting on 6-of-12 shots from the field, 4-of-6 from beyond the 3-point arc and added four steals and three assists. Etten finished with 14 points, a team-high six rebounds and four assists also going 4-of-6 from 3-point land as the Eagles were 9-of-19 from the arc. Matt Sauer came through with nine points and five rebounds while Cale Crist, who tallied a clutch field goal with 3:27 to play that handed Midland a 50-47 lead, tallied seven points.
The Eagles looked to keep their winning ways going on the road at Calamus-Wheatland Friday, Jan. 13, but were edged in a 47-43 overtime final that once again went right down to the wire.
“This one was physically and emotionally draining,” Harms said. “We played our tails off but ended up on the short end in overtime. We just didn’t shoot the ball well, and sometimes that happens. We did a good job of rebounding and on turnovers, but if you can’t put the ball through the hoop, you can’t win.”
The game was a nailbiter throughout with the Eagles trailing 14-11 through one quarter of play but used a 9-2 second quarter run to take a 20-16 lead into the halftime break.
The third quarter also stayed tight with the Warriors rallying to take a 30-28 lead before the two teams ended regulation in a 41-41 tie with Etten, Matt Sauer and Crist all hitting critical shots down the stretch to keep Midland afloat.
Zain Sauer, who had 11 first half points, finished with a team-best 18 while Etten added nine more along with six rebounds and two steals. Matt Sauer scored seven points and dished out a team-high six assists while Jensen came through with seven rebounds and four more points.