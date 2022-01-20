MILES
As undoubtedly one of the top teams not only in the Tri-Rivers Conference, but the entire state of Iowa in class 1A, Easton Valley has proven themselves among the best programs over the past several seasons with a dizzying array of skills and deep and talented roster.
The Midland boys’ basketball team made a major statement Tuesday, Jan. 11, in Miles, however, where the Eagles not only hung right with the 10th-ranked River Hawks all night long, but almost pulled off the biggest upset in the state.
“I was so proud of our boys,” said Midland boys basketball coach Dalton Harms, as it was his team who led most of the night before eventually succumbing to a 42-33 defeat.
“The boys did a great job of sticking to our game plan and being tough. The biggest killer for us was turnovers. We cannot keep turning the ball over at this rate if we want to win games. When we get into our offense and take care of the ball, we get great looks and shoot at a high clip.”
Midland (4-9, 1-4) was doing a lot of that shooting at a high clip stuff early on against the powerful River Hawks, as Cale Crist came out absolutely on fire for the Eagles drilling three first quarter 3-pointers before adding two more in the second stanza. The outburst sparked the visitors to an amazing 15-12 lead after the first eight-minutes of play and had Easton Valley fans absolutely stunned leading the hosts 25-17 at the halftime break.
From there points came at more of a premium for the Midland boys as the team succumbed to River Hawk pressure and weren’t able to get as many looks at the basket as they did in the first half. As a result, Easton Valley went on a 13-5 third quarter run to catch the Eagles at the horn (30-30) as only Crist (3-pointer) and Jamisen Dodge (2-pointer) scored points in the stretch.
Midland’s offensive struggles continued into the final frame as well as the Eagle were held without a field goal over the game’s final eight-minutes, as two Crist free throws and one more from Dodge were Midland’s lone points in the final eight-minutes.
“We were up eight at halftime,” Harms said. “And tied after three quarters. We just couldn’t hang on. Cale was stellar for us as he knocked down six threes in the game.”
Crist finished with a game-high 20 points connecting on 6-of-10 from beyond the arc while Zain Sauer added eight points, eight rebounds, five assists and three steals.
Midland’s defense limited the normal potent Easton Valley offense to a mere 28-percent shooting (15-of-53) including 4-of-23 from 3-point land.