WYOMING
Coming into their game against visiting Bellevue-Marquette Tuesday, Jan. 18, Midland boys’ basketball coach Dalton Harms had two things he wanted his team to accomplish.
“We knew we had to limit our turnovers and rebound,” said Harms, as his team did both of those facets very well against the Mohawks.
“But, our execution on offense wasn’t where we wanted it and that explains the 37 points we scored.”
Midland (4-11, 1-6) kept themselves in the game from start-to-finish, but offensive struggles throughout cost the team in a frustrating 44-37 setback.
“Warren Etten did a great job of keeping us in it with four 3-pointers,” Harms said. “We are both young teams, so I expect more great matchups in the future.”
The tone of the contest was set very early on as both teams found it difficult to but the basketball through the hoop as Etten drilled a first quarter trey while Jamisen Dodge added a two-point basket and the hosts took a 5-4 lead through the game’s first eight-minutes of play.
The pace of play picked up a bit in the second stanza as Cale Crist and Etten both connected from beyond the 3-point arc while Matt Sauer also scored as the Eagles and Mohawks went into the halftime break tied 19-19.
Coming out of the locker room Bellevue-Marquette began to find their rhythm scoring five quick points before a 3-point from Etten and a basket from Crist pulled the hosts to within six points of the visitors at the third quarter horn (31-25).
Midland would find it tough to get much closer the rest of the way.
The Mohawks stretched their advantage to 10 (38-28) through the first four minutes of the fourth quarter and while Etten, Zain Sauer and Crist did their best to try and bring the Eagles back within striking distance, the hosts couldn’t get all the way over the hump in the seven-point setback.
Both teams struggled shooting from the field connecting at below 40-percent though Etten was able to pour in 14 points for the Eagles connecting on 5-of-11 shots from the field and 4-of-9 from 3-point range. Etten added a team-high six rebounds while Dodge had three steals.
Midland was on the floor just 24 hours earlier at Lisbon Monday, Jan. 17, and after a rough start against a quality Lions’ team, succumbed to a 65-26 defeat.
“Lisbon is always a tough game for us,” Harms said. “They are really long and do a great job with Kole Becker on top of their zone. They also have six seniors, and it shows. They play as a group and with confidence.”
The game got away from the Eagles quickly as Lisbon raced to a 16-3 advantage five minutes into the game and never looked back, leading 16-7 at the first horn, 26-10 at the half and 45-19 through three frames.
Lisbon defense held the visitors to 29-percent shooting as three Etten treys paced Midland scorers with nine points while Sauer added eight more as five of the Eagles’ eight total field goals in the game were from 3-point range.