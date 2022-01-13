WYOMING
It was a week unlike anything Midland boys’ basketball coach Dalton Harms has ever seen before.
I guess that’s not too much of a stretch considering Harms is in just his third season with the program, but rarely does a team get to play four games in a five-day stretch, and rarer still are all of those games at home.
Harms and the Eagle boys experienced that last week, and during the third of that four-game stretch Thursday, Jan. 6, Midland put the hammer down on visiting Central Elkader.
“What a week,” said Harms, as his team dominated the visiting Warriors from the outset on a freezing night in Wyoming, claiming a 53-19 final.
“Four games in five days and no practice Wednesday due to weather, but this was a huge win. We needed this win and the boys came out and dominated. We led from the opening basket and never looked back. Keeping any team under 20 points is a great feat. We were really locked in on the defensive end.”
Midland (4-8, 1-3) got early scoring from Zain Sauer, Cale Crist and Matt Sauer sparking a 16-5 first quarter run.
But the hosts were just getting started.
The Eagles’ defensive intensity had the Warriors tied in fits as Midland went on a 18-4 second quarter spurt and completely took control of the contest leading 34-9 heading into the halftime break.
Nothing changed in the second half either, as the hosts systematically controlled the final two quarters as well with Zain Sauer pacing the hosts scoring 21 points while Crist and Matt Sauer added nine more each.
The Eagle defense held Central Elkader to a mere 21-percent shooting overall in the game including 0-of-15 from beyond the 3-point arc.
Midland looked to start another winning streak Friday, Jan. 7, but the culmination of four games in five days just took its toll in a 52-39 setback hosting Clinton Prince of Peace.
“I think this was the result of the long week,” Harms said. “Prince of Peace came out fresh and started the game up 21-4. We did go on a 16-4 run to cut it to 26-20 right before the half, but a couple of mistakes gave them a 32-20 lead at the half.”
The Eagles found themselves down 20 in the third quarter before quietly chipping away during the entire fourth quarter ending with the 13-point final.
“We clawed back again in the fourth quarter,” Harms said. “We were down only eight but couldn’t get any closer.”
Zain Sauer poured in 15 points to lead the hosts while Matt Sauer added six more.
Midland’s marathon week opened with visiting Lone Tree Monday, Jan. 3, and in a tight game from start-to-finish, the hosts couldn’t quite close it out down the stretch coming up on the short end of a 50-46 final.
“We battled hard in this game,” Harms said. “Tie game to start the fourth quarter but we couldn’t quite hold on. Zain did a great job of attacking the hoop and created opportunities for others.”
The Eagles trailed 16-9 after one quarter but rallied to take a 25-23 halftime lead thanks to clutch shooting from Zain Sauer, Warren Etten, Matt Sauer, Crist and Jamisen Dodge.
The two teams traded leads through the third quarter before ending in a 34-34 tie at the horn. The same scenario played out in the final frame as well, as the hosts pulled to within a point of the visitors with a little over a minute to play but, but a 9-6 Lions’ run to end it proved to be the difference.
Zain Sauer had another big night scoring a game-high 19 points while adding seven rebounds and five assists. Crist added 13 points connecting three times from beyond the 3-point arc.
The Eagles stepped back into Tri-Rivers Conference play Tuesday, Jan. 4, hosting Cedar Valley Christian and dropped a tough 52-38 final.
“Again, defensively we did enough to win but getting out-shot 25-1 from the free throw line was too much to overcome,” Harms said. “We were down six with the ball and couldn’t find the bottom of the hoop in the fourth.”
Midland went scoreless over the game’s final four minutes, sealing their fate in the 14-point loss as the team trailed just 7-5 after one quarter and were tied 18-18 at the half.
Etten finished with a team-best 17 points connecting five times from beyond the arc, four of them coming in the first half, while Crist added 10 more to go with three steals.
“I am very proud of these boys,” Harms said. “Four tough, hard-fought games and they never quit. Having only three upperclassmen and one senior makes weeks like this tough, but it was a great learning curve and I think we got better.”