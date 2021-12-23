TIPTON
While scoring points has been an issue with the Midland boys’ basketball team over the past few games, during the first eight minutes of their contest in Tipton, the Eagles played right with the Tigers trailing just 15-10 after one quarter.
Then, however, the struggles began to once again settle in.
“We have to get back to fundamentals,” said Midland boys basketball coach Dalton Harms, as his team would eventually succumb to a tough 56-35 setback Thursday, Dec. 16.
“We have not been doing the little things right and it’s costing us in a big way. Tipton caused us some trouble with (Davis) Webb. We don’t have much size to be able to guard him. Offensively, we have to do a better job of taking care of the ball and getting better shots. Right now, we are settling for easy shots instead of working the ball around.”
Midland (2-5, 0-1) got off to an outstanding start however racing to a 7-0 lead keyed by first quarter baskets from Cale Crist, Zain Sauer and Matt Sauer, as well as a free throw from Jonny Thomsen.
The Tigers roared right back however, as the Eagles cooled at the end of the frame and the hosts went on a 15-3 run to lead 15-10 at the horn.
Offense would be tough to come by for the Eagles the rest of the way as the team tallied four second quarter points and trailed 29-14 at the half before a six-point third quarter had the visitors trailing 50-20 with just one quarter remaining to be played.
Midland did finish the game strong going on a 15-6 fourth quarter run as Crist, Sauer and Owen Sterk all found the range for the visitors.
Sauer led all Eagle scorers pouring in 17 of the team’s 35 total points while Crist added eight more drilling a pair from beyond the 3-point arc. Matt Sauer chipped in with six points.
The road show continued for the Midland boys at Bellevue-Marquette the very next night, where offense was once again limited in a tough 54-25 decision Friday, Dec. 17.
“Going to Marquette is always tough, but we didn’t do the things we set out to do,” said Harms, as his team hung tough through one quarter trailing just 12-8.
“We didn’t find bodies and they took advantage of that. Offensively, we didn’t lock into our roles and take good shots. We had too many turnovers once again, too.”
Crist found the range early connecting twice from the 3-poinbt arc in the opening quarter while Thomsen also added a basket as the visitors trailed by just four points, but a Thomsen two-point basket was all the Eagles would manage in the second stanza, and the visitors found themselves in a 27-10 halftime hole.
They wouldn’t be able to dig out.
The Mohawks went on an 11-5 third quarter run to lead 38-15 at the horn before closing out the 29-point triumph over the game’s final eight-minute stretch.
Crist led Midland scorers with eight points while Thomsen added six more.