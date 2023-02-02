VICTOR
There was no weariness from the road for the Midland boys’ basketball team Monday, Jan. 23, stepping out of Tri-Rivers Conference play making a long trip to Victor and taking on host HLV.
Actually, the Eagles couldn’t wait to get off the bus and start playing.
“This was one we needed to get,” said Midland boys’ basketball coach Dalton Harms, as his team took control of the contest early and never let go rolling to an impressive 69-37 rout over the Warriors.
“HLV got out to a 7-0 lead but we quickly answered and never looked back. We shared the ball and were unselfish all game long.”
Midland (7-12, 2-9) went on an 18-4 spurt to close the opening quarter holding an 18-11 advantage and just kept the ball rolling from there as a game-changing 18-5 second quarter run had the Eagles holding a commanding 36-16 halftime lead.
“Zain (Sauer)was awesome attacking the rim and getting to the stripe. Cale (Crist) and Warren (Etten) both knocked down their shots to take care of HLV.”
The Eagles stayed consistently solid throughout the second half as well leading 50-26 through three frames before extending the advantage to 30-plus points over the game’s final eight-minutes.
Midland shot a solid 50-percent from the field that also included eight 3-point baskets in the game including four from Crist (4-of-7) and three from Etten (3-of-4). Sauer was an impressive 10-of-11 from the free throw line while also connecting on 8-of-15 shots from the field to finish with a game-high 26 points to go with five steals and four assists. Crist came through with 18 points while Etten added 11 more while also pulling down seven rebounds. Ty Jensen topped the rebounding effort for the visitors coming through with 10 boards while also scoring six points going 3-for-3 from the floor.
The road show continued 24 hours later at Bellevue-Marquette, where Midland gave the host Mohawks a battle before eventually succumbing to a 57-42 defeat Tuesday, Jan. 24.
“We actually played pretty well all-around except for one stat,” said Harms, as his team trailed just 27-23 at the half against the talented Mohawks, co-leaders (with Clinton Prince of Peace) in the Tri-Rivers Conference East division race.
“Rebounding. Giving up 18 offensive rebounds and 20 second chance points to any team, let alone Bellevue-Marquette, and you don’t stand a chance. But we did, and we were still only down six points going into the fourth and we cut it to five and had chances to gain some momentum but our free throws just wouldn’t fall.”
The Eagles hung right with the hosts through three frames trailing just 38-32, but charity stripe struggles (6-of-12 in the game) allowed the Mohawks to pull away late for the 15-point victory.
Sauer was phenomenal once again scoring a game-high 23 points to go with five rebounds while Etten added eight points and four assists.
Midland completed their busy week at home Friday, Jan. 27, and against a struggling one-win North Cedar team, looked to create a little more momentum after their solid performance at Marquette three days earlier.
It didn’t happen.
“Our defense showed up,” said Harms, as his team dropped a tough 41-37 final. We made things tough on their offense, but the problem was our offense struggled, too. Missed free throws and missed wide-open 3’s is a recipe for anyone to beat you. North Cedar made some big free throws down the stretch and we had a shot with 10-seconds left but couldn’t execute.
“We’ll have to chalk this one up as a learning opportunity to get better in close games.”
The game was tight from start-to-finish, with the Knights leading throughout taking an 11-8 advantage through one frame, 21-15 at the half and 28-23 with one quarter to play.
But while the Eagles played from behind all game long, they still managed to give themselves a chance at winning.
The difference however, came at the free throw line where the hosts were just 4-of-7, but North Cedar was 12-of-17. An eight-point differential in a narrow five-point loss.
The Midland defense held the Knights to just 28-percent shooting while the Eagles connected at a 33-percent clip as Sauer paced the offensive effort for the hosts pouring in a game-high 16 points to go with seven rebounds. Matt Sauer came through with eight boards and seven points while Etten dished out four assists.