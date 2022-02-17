Playing the first of a home and home series with Lisbon that included the 2021-22 regular season finale in Wyoming Monday, Feb. 7, ahead of the class 1A district quarter-final a week later on the Lions’ own home floor, the Eagles were able to represent themselves fairly well for a while before being handed a 70-42 setback.
“We looked a lot better offensively than we did the last time we played them,” said Midland boys basketball coach Dalton Harms, as his team was handed a rough 65-25 setback against the very same Lions back on Jan. 17.
“We did a nice job getting good looks, but once again our turnovers caught up with us and our defense didn’t do enough to keep this game really close.”
The game was scoreless through the first three-minutes before both offenses began to find a rhythm as Midland (4-17, 1-11) trailed just 8-6 mid-way through before the Lions closed the opening quarter on a 10-3 run to lead 18-9.
It would be as close as the hosts would get the rest of the way.
Lisbon added an 18-11 second quarter spurt to lead 36-20 at the half before running away for good with an 18-11 third quarter that had the visitors leading 54-31 heading into the final frame.
“Every time we made a push, they would knock down a 3,” Harms said. “Lisbon shot the ball really well, but we have to do a better job of getting hands to shooters. Our rebounding wasn’t quite there either.
“We haven’t had our full lineup this second half of the year due to sickness, so hopefully everyone will stay healthy for postseason play.”
The Eagles actually out-shot Lisbon connecting at a 42-percent clip from the field while holding the Lions to 40-percent shooting though the visitors were able to put up 55 shots overall compared to Midland’s 36.
The hosts were also sizzling from 3-point land going 10-of-23 overall from beyond the arc with Zain Sauer going a perfect 3-for-3 leading the hosts scoring 11 points. Warren Etten added a pair of treys as did Kael Cress off the bench. Ty Jensen tallied eight points.