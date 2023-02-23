BELLEVUE
For three of the four quarters of their class 1A district semifinal game at Bellevue-Marquette Friday, Feb. 17, the Midland boys’ basketball team did everything they could to hang with the talented Mohawks.
But it was easy for Eagle coach Dalton Harms to figure out where things went wrong for his team in the 67-46 season-ending defeat.
“Just one bad quarter,” he said. “We knew coming into this game we would have to do a better job of rebounding and taking care of the ball. We rebounded, but we didn’t do a good job of limiting turnovers. The boys battled hard though. Anyone could have given up down 20 at the half, but to our boys’ credit, they kept battling but just couldn’t close the gap.”
In a low-scoring opening eight-minute stretch, Midland was able to control tempo and trailed just 12-6 at the first horn as 3-point baskets from Cale Crist and Warren Etten got the Eagle offense going, but it was the second stanza where things really began to get away from the visitors.
Bellevue-Marquette went on a huge 27-13 spurt to take complete control of the contest leading 39-19 at the break. Crist (5 points) and Zain Sauer (5) combined to score 10 of Midland’s 13 points in the stretch, but coming out of the half the Eagles showed plenty of heart.
“Zain went out fighting,” Harms said. “Our offense was limited, but he kept us around. Cale was great as well.”
Sauer poured in 14 second half points finishing with 19 on the night while Crist added nine points in the game’s final two quarters and tallied a team-best 20.
The Eagles, who trailed by 20 at the half, played right with the Mohawks for the game’s final two quarters only being outscored by a single point as Bellevue-Marquette led 54-33 through three frames before closing out the 21-point triumph that ended Midland’s 2022-23 campaign.
“Our seniors will be missed,” said Harms who loses the services of Sauer and Etten. “Those two guys have been the only two out for their grade to play for all four years, and Zain was a four-year starter who scored more than 900 career points.
“Warren is a three-year starter and has been a great shooter for us. Both guys will be really tough to replace next season, and they’re two guys who gave it their all.”
Etten added five points in his final performance on the basketball court as an Eagle while Anthony Harrington chipped in with a fourth quarter field goal.
Midland wraps the winter with a 9-14 overall record.
