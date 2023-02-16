The Midland boys’ basketball team did just about everything they needed to get a regular season ending victory at Lisbon Monday, Feb. 6.
Just about everything.
“This is what happens when you just don’t shoot well,” said Eagle boys basketball coach Dalton Harms, as his team hung tough with the host Lions in every quarter, but the stats that accumulated during the course of the contest resulted in a tough 51-34 defeat.
“We had more shots than they did, we had less turnovers and more rebounds. We did everything but put the ball through the hoop.”
Midland (8-13, 2-10) tallied 10 first quarter points as Warren Etten and Owen Sterk drilled 3-point baskets with Cale Crist and Zain Sauer working their magic from inside the arc as the visitors trailed by just four points at the first quarter horn.
The second quarter saw offenses dry up for both teams as the Eagles and Lions combined for just 13 points in the stretch with the hosts leading 22-15 at the half.
Midland did their best to battle back into the game in the third quarter trimming the Lisbon lead to as little as two points before the Lions closed the quarter on a game-changing 10-0 run to take a 35-23 advantage into the fourth.
“We did a nice job of battling back in the third,” Harms said. “But back to back turnovers that turned into layups for them really hurt us. We shot 3-for-23 from three and had only eight free throws. That’s just not going to get it done.”
The Eagles shot 26-percent from the field (13-of-50) overall, but Sauer had a huge night coming through with a game-high 19 points that also included six rebounds and five steals. Etten connected twice from beyond the arc and tallied six points.