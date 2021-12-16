Midland’s Cale Crist (0) cuts in front of Springville’s Cade Sheda before making a pass to teammate Jamisen Dodge (1) during the Eagles’ 89-20 setback hosting Springville Friday, Dec. 10. Crist tallied a team-best six points in the loss.
Midland’s Zain Sauer goes up to pressure a shot attempt from Springville’s Luke Menster (20) during first half action from the Eagles’ tough setback hosting a talented Oriole team Friday, Dec. 10.
Midland’s Matt Sauer (4) posts up against Springville’s Brett Kane battling for rebounding position during the Eagles’ 89-20 loss hosting the Orioles Friday, Dec. 10.
Midland’s Jon Thomsen gets a shot up and over Springville’s Dylan DeMean (4) during second half action from their cross-divisional Tri-Rivers Conference contest Friday, Dec. 10, in Wyoming.
Playing without not only one of their top shooters, but one of the best in the Tri-Rivers Conference in junior Warren Etten, the Midland boys basketball team struggled to put the ball through the basket in Alburnett Tuesday, Dec. 7, keying a rough 65-21 defeat.
The Pirates raced to a 18-5 first quarter lead and never looked back extending their advantage to 37-11 at the half and 53-14 through three frames.
Jon Thomsen paced the Eagles (2-3) scoring 13 points hitting 5 of his 7 shots from the field as well as going 1-for-1 from the free throw line, but the rest of the team struggled to find the range as overall Midland shot 25-percent from the field as well as being out-rebounded 37-12.
Cale Crist and Jamisen Dodge each drilled treys for the visitors.
Midland hoped a little home cooking might change their offensive fortunes Friday, Dec. 10, taking on a talented Springville team, but from the opening tip the Orioles took charge exploding to a 24-3 first quarter advantage as a Crist 3-point basket was the only scoring in the frame for the hosts.
Midland trailed 46-9 at the half and 69-14 through three frames as Crist and Thomsen led the offense for the hosts scoring six points each in what ended as an 89-20 final.