ALBURNETT

Playing without not only one of their top shooters, but one of the best in the Tri-Rivers Conference in junior Warren Etten, the Midland boys basketball team struggled to put the ball through the basket in Alburnett Tuesday, Dec. 7, keying a rough 65-21 defeat.

The Pirates raced to a 18-5 first quarter lead and never looked back extending their advantage to 37-11 at the half and 53-14 through three frames.

Jon Thomsen paced the Eagles (2-3) scoring 13 points hitting 5 of his 7 shots from the field as well as going 1-for-1 from the free throw line, but the rest of the team struggled to find the range as overall Midland shot 25-percent from the field as well as being out-rebounded 37-12.

Cale Crist and Jamisen Dodge each drilled treys for the visitors.

Midland hoped a little home cooking might change their offensive fortunes Friday, Dec. 10, taking on a talented Springville team, but from the opening tip the Orioles took charge exploding to a 24-3 first quarter advantage as a Crist 3-point basket was the only scoring in the frame for the hosts.

Midland trailed 46-9 at the half and 69-14 through three frames as Crist and Thomsen led the offense for the hosts scoring six points each in what ended as an 89-20 final.

