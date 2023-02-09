A balanced attack on the offensive end of the floor as well as some their usual high-pressure defensive tenacity helped spark the Midland boys’ basketball team to a nice road win at Edgewood-Colesburg Friday, Feb. 3, in their only game of the week.
“This one felt like we really played as one,” said Eagle boys’ basketball coach Dalton Harms, as his team poured in 19 first quarter points and never let up all night long rolling to a 63-47 victory over the host Vikings.
“Almost all five starters scored in double-figures and the ball just never seemed to stick. Our defense could’ve been a little better, but we needed this one to get out of our slump.”
Midland (8-12, 2-9) had dropped six of their last seven games and two in a row heading to Edgewood, but got healthy in a hurry against the Vikings as Warren Etten, Cale Crist, Matt Sauer, Ty Jensen and Zain Sauer all provided the scoring during an extremely impressive first quarter stretch that saw the visitors take an eight-point (19-11) lead into the second stanza.
While the scoring slowed a big over the second eight-minute stretch, the Eagles were still able to extend their advantage as Owen Sterk and Etten continued to rain down treys as Midland led 30-21 at the half.
It would be as close as the Eagles would allow Edgewood-Colesburg to get the rest of the night.
Crist, Matt Sauer, Jensen, Zain Sauer and Seth Bixler continued the impressive Midland balance offensively and stretched their lead to 15 points (48-33) at the third quarter horn before cruising home with the 16-point triumph.
“Our seniors were awesome again,” Harms said. “Warren making four 3’s and Zain scoring 16 in the second half to help put Ed-Co away. But overall, everyone played well. We went to the bench a little more in this game and those guys came in with good energy. Like I said, just a good team win.”
Zain Sauer (16 points), Etten (13), Matt Sauer (10) and Jensen (10) all scored in double-figures for the visitors while Crist just missed finishing with nine while also dishing out a team-best seven assists. Matt Sauer just missed a double-double pulling down nine rebounds while Zain Sauer tallied four steals.
The Eagles shot the ball extremely well connecting on 51-percent of their attempts from the field (26-of-51) and were a blistering 7-of-14 from 3-point range.