Winning has been something the Midland boys basketball program has struggled mightily to accomplish the last few years, but after what Eagle head coach Dalton Harms has seen out of his team through pre-season practices over the last few weeks, those frustrating days could be over in Wyoming.
“This team has real potential,” Harms said. “Our defense looks better than it ever has and while we have low numbers this year, the guys we do have are out there busting their tails.”
Harms is also comforted in the knowledge that an impressive list of nine letter winners returns to his roster this winter as Zain Sauer, Warren Etten, Cale Crist, Jon Thomsen, Owen Sterk, Matt Sauer, Jamisen Dodge, Seth Bixler and Ty Jensen give the program not only experience, but the kind of depth that could make a difference between winning and losing.
“This year our offense won’t be flashy,” Harms said. “We’ll look to take care of the ball and get great shots, not settling for only good shots. I also expect Cale Crist to take a big jump for us as he is going to run the show at point guard.”
What has become an Eagle staple over the last few years has been defense, and Harms expects his team to be able show various looks to teams on that end of the floor this season.
“Defensively we will play a bit of everything,” he said. “We want to be able to confuse teams and not let them get comfortable. I expect Zain to take the lead and be an elite ball defender. He will be matched up with our opposing team’s best guard every night. Ty and Matt will have to control the paint this season as our bigs and are two sophomores I think who can do exactly that.”
With the offensive and defensive schemes set, Harms hopes the results will allow his team to make some noise within the Tri-Rivers Conference.
“I see Lisbon and Easton Valley battling it out for the top spot on our side (East division),” he said. “I expect us to be right behind them in third.
“Our goal is to finish the season with a winning record, something that Midland has not done for a while.”
Sauer is the team’s top returning scorer averaging 10.2 points per game last season while Etten was one of the program’s top perimeter threats connecting at a solid 35-percent clip from 3-point land.
“Zain will be asked, for a third straight season, to fill different shoes,” Harms said. “This year he will be more off the ball but will be our cornerstone defensively.”
Etten averaged 5.9 points per game playing the role of gunner from the perimeter.
“Warren has one of the best jump shots in the conference,” Harms said. “He will be relied on this year to once again put up points for us.”
Crist was another top Midland shooting threat from beyond the arc and averaged 5.3 points per game last winter.
“Cale will be asked to grow up fast,” Harms said. “I expect him to be able to orchestrate our offense and control tempo. His offensive numbers will go up as well as his minutes.”
Thomsen also added to the balanced Eagle offense a year ago averaging 5.1 points per game.
“Jonny will have to wear many hats this year,” Harms said. “He will play anywhere from the two to the five. He can guard any of those, too, and I expect his offensive numbers to climb.”
Dodge’s role last year was to add defensive pressure as well as using his athletic ability to make plays for the offense.
“Jamisen has instincts you can’t teach,” Harms said. “It reminds me a little of how Kasey Lasack could read and jump passing lanes (high praise indeed). He has really worked on his jump shot too this past off-season and attacking the rim.”
Jensen, Sauer, Sterk and Bixler were all role players last season who will see those roles increased in 2021-22.
“Matt and Ty will be asked to play the five-spot for us this season,” Harms said. “They both have put in a lot of work this off-season and have gotten so much better and bigger.
“Owen is our back-up point guard, and while he needs to work on his decision-making, I expect him to be able to handle the ball and play with different line-ups. Seth was in the gym a lot this summer and it shows. He will be our back-up for about every spot from 2-5. I expect him to know every spot and be a spark off the bench.”
While Harms has been happy with his team’s progress through pre-season practices, there are a few wrinkles he’d like to add this season.
“I think we need to work on our discipline and mental toughness,” he said. “And we have to make sure we get great looks and don’t give up easy points, but mostly I want to make teams hate playing against our defense.”