CEDAR RAPIDS
The start was everything Midland boys’ basketball coach Dalton Harms could have hoped for out of his team playing at Cedar Valley Christian Monday, Jan. 31.
Then as quickly as the offense was flowing through one very entertaining quarter of play, it disappeared in what ended as a 60-49 setback against a solid Huskies’ team.
“We came out shooting the ball well and were defending their jump shooters,” said Harms, as his team poured in 22 first quarter points and built an impressive 11-point lead after the game’s opening eight-minutes of action.
“We were still up seven at the half too, but we just had too many unforced turnovers that led to easy points for Cedar Valley Christian. We have to do a better job rebounding to finish our possessions.”
Warren Etten and Cale Crist were absolutely on fire in the first quarter as each connected twice from beyond the 3-point arc as Midland (4-16, 1-10) led 22-11 after one quarter before each drilled second quarter treys as well ending with the visitors leading 31-24 at the half.
From there things would become more of a struggle on the offensive end for the Eagles.
Crist connected twice from 3-point land to tally all of Midland’s six third quarter points, as the hosts went on a 16-6 spurt to lead 40-37 entering the final frame.
The Eagle offensive struggles would continue while the Huskies pulled away going on a game-ending 20-12 spurt to take the 11-point finale.
Crist was sensational going 5-of-8 from beyond the 3-poiunt arc and leading Midland with 17 points while Etten added three treys and score 11 more. Zain Sauer chipped in with 11 points and five assists while Matt Sauer was big on the boards coming up with seven rebounds.
The Eagles returned home the very next night to entertain class 1A eighth-ranked Easton Valley, and against a River Hawk team Midland just about upset in their earlier meeting this seaason, this time wouldn’t quite go as planned in a tough 58-26 defeat Tuesday, Feb. 1.
“This game was the opposite of Monday night,” Harms said. “We did a decent job of defending their posts but we just couldn’t get a shot to fall and only scored six points in the first half. That put us too far behind to make a push to get back into the game.”
Easton Valley wasn’t exactly hot from the field either as Midland struggled through the game’s first two frames with the visitors leading 12-4 after one quarter and 25-6 at the half. A 22-8 River Hawk run coming out of the break blew the game wide open with the visitors leading 47-14 with just eight minutes remaining to be played.
Zain Sauer’s nine points paced the host offense.
Midland’s busy week wrapped Friday, Feb. 4, with a trip to Clinton Prince of Peace, and in a game that was tight throughout, the Eagles were edged at the end in a 44-36 final.
“This was a hard-fought game,” Harms said. “Our game plan was to come in and limit our turnovers and score in the post. We did those two things well in the first half, but couldn’t keep it up in the second.”
With Zain Sauer pouring in 10 of his 12 total points in the opening two frames, the Eagles led 14-9 after one quarter and were tied with the Irish 23-23 at the half.
Etten caught fire in the second half connecting three times from beyond the 3-point arc keeping Midland within striking range trailing just 35-33 entering the final frame.
“We got a couple of good looks to tie the game late but the shots just didn’t fall,” Harms said. “We are a young team and learning every game. We have really struggled keeping healthy this second half of the season and have lost some close games, this being another one of them.”
Even a four-minute scoring drought to open the fourth quarter didn’t cost the Eagles as they held the hosts to a mere two points during the stretch before the Irish connected from the free throw line late to ice the game.
Etten’s four total 3-point baskets helped the Eagle offense with 12 more points while Matt Sauer added eight points.