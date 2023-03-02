WYOMING
Just try and figure out what Midland senior Zain’s Sauer’s best sport is?
Go ahead. It’s not an easy question to answer.
The reason?
Because he’s quite literally good at everything.
Baseball, football, track and yes, basketball too.
Sauer took his hoop game to an entirely new level this past season, and Tri-Rivers Conference coaches more than took notice naming the Eagle superstar to the East division’s first-team after the Midland boys logged a 2-10 record against East division opponents and were 9-14 overall, that included a coveted class 1A district playoff triumph as well.
Sauer poured in a team-best 15.8 points per game overall this season, third among all East division players, while also adding team-high numbers in steals (2.5 per game, third in the division) and assists (3.2, fourth in the division).
Sauer wasn’t the only Midland player to earn All-TRC honors either, as junior teammate Cale Crist was an honorable mention selection.
Crist handled much of the point guard duties for Coach Dalton Harms’ team this past winter scoring 9.3 points per game while dishing out 2.9 assists and adding 1.5 steals a night.
Crist, like Sauer, was also a deep-ball threat for the Midland offense as the junior connected at a 28-percent clip drilling 36 treys on the season while Sauer added 27 more, and at a 27-percent rate.
Joining Sauer on the All-Tri-Rivers Conference East division first-team were: Hakeal Powell, so. (Clinton Prince of Peace), Marcus Blount, sr. (Clinton Prince of Peace), Carson Fuegen, sr. (Easton Valley), Spencer Roeder, so. (Bellevue-Marquette), Evan Scott, sr. (Bellevue-Marquette) and Michael Gadberry, jr. (Lisbon).
Earning second-team All-TRC East division honors were: Jhikeith McGraw, jr. (Clinton Prince of Peace), Hayden Holdgrafer, sr. (Easton Valley), Caden Kettmann, jr. (Bellevue-Marquette), Kannon Still, jr. (Bellevue-Marquette), Luke Czarnecki, sr. (Lisbon), Pedar Rohling, jr. (Calamus-Wheatland) and Johny Armina, jr. (North Cedar).
Earning honorable mention status with Crist were: Cole VanderHeiden, sr. (Calamus-Wheatland), Brady Dehner, sr. (Clinton Prince of Peace), Cohen Kamus, sr. (Lisbon), Ivan Lant, jr. (Easton Valley), Isaac Brinker, jr. (Bellevue-Marquette) and Jayden Nabb, jr. (North Cedar).
Easton Valley’s Fuegen was named East division Player of the Year as the senior ran the point guard for the River Hawks averaging a league-best 7.6 assists and 4.5 steals per game.
Bellevue-Marquette’s Isaac Sturm was named East division Coach of the Year building the Mohawks to a division title rolling to an 11-1 mark, a game ahead of Clinton Prince of Peace (10-2).
Bellevue-Marquette also had the most players named to All-TRC East division teams with five while the Irish had four players named.