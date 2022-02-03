The deck was stacked against the Midland boys’ basketball team even before they stepped onto the floor at Calamus-Wheatland Friday, Jan. 28.
But that still didn’t stop the Eagles from giving the Warriors a battle early on in a game that didn’t end the way Midland fans had hoped it would coming in.
“Cal-Wheat was a tough game for us,” said Eagle boys basketball coach Dalton Harms, as his team eventually succumbed to a lopsided 62-32 setback.
“We had three guys out sick, so we were starting a guy who usually plays JV with two freshmen as our bench. We were only down 10 late in the third quarter, but ended up giving up a big run after Matt Sauer fouled out.”
Midland (4-13, 1-7) struggled to find offense all night long, but were able to stay in the game early by playing strong on the defensive end of the floor trailing just 11-6 after one quarter before the Warriors went on a 19-12 second quarter spurt to lead 30-18 at the half.
The Eagles, even while shorthanded, continued battle before a late third quarter surge by the hosts had Calamus-Wheatland in command leading 49-28 with just eight-minute remaining to be played.
“Cal-Wheat scored 17 points in the final four-minutes of the third quarter,” Harms said. “That was pretty much the game.”
Zain Sauer led the visitors scoring 10 points while Jamisen Dodge added six more.
Midland was right back on the road less than 24 hours later, as another long road trip, this time to Clayton Ridge Saturday, Jan. 29, ended with a 59-21 setback against the host Eagles.
“Clayton Ridge is a team with three really good seniors (William Spielbauer, Caleb Helle and Caden Palmer, who combined to score 42 points),” Harms said. “They do a nice job of extending pressure, which has been a weakness for us all season.”
Clayton Ridge jumped to a 15-4 first quarter advantage and never looked back as Matt Sauer’s first quarter basket was the lone field goal to go through the hoop for the Eagles while Zain Sauer added two free throws in the stretch. A 13-2 second quarter spurt blew the game open for the hosts as only a Zain Sauer field goal broke the shutout bid for the host Eagles in the frame.
Warren Etten and Dodge found the shooting rhythm in the second half with Etten drilling a pair of 3-point baskets while adding a 2-pointer as well and finished the game leading the Midland offense with eight points. Dodge added a trey and a 3-pointer while Zain Sauer tallied six points for the visitors.