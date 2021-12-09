WYOMING
Just three days removed from a lopsided loss against class 1A top-ranked North Linn, the Midland boys’ basketball team showed some serious resiliency hosting East Buchanan Friday, Dec. 3.
“This was a big bounce-back win for the boys,” said Eagle boys basketball coach Dalton Harms, as his team played consistently solid basketball all game long against the visiting Buccaneers eventually finishing with an impressive 58-40 victory.
“Warren Etten made a lot of big shots to give us the lead and we were able to hold on.”
The game was without much flow offensively in the early going as the visitors led 7-6 through the game’s first eight minutes of play, but things gradually began to change at that point as Midland buckled down defensively holding East Buchanan to six second quarter points and took a 16-13 lead into the halftime break.
“Zain (Sauer) distributed the ball well, but the big story of the game was our free throw shooting,” Harms said. “We were 18-of-22 and it was that number that really propelled us to victory.”
The Eagles (2-1) went on a 20-15 second quarter run that had the hosts leading 36-28 with one quarter to play, but thanks to clutch free throw shooting from Jon Thomsen, Cale Crist and Etten in the final frame, as well as key 3-point baskets from Etten (two of them) and Crist powered the hosts to the 18-point win.
Midland was clutch from the field all game long shooting 57-percent overall and 47-percent from the 3-point arc as Etten paced the team with 17 points, 15 coming from his five 3-point baskets while Thomsen added 15 points. Crist also scored in double-figures tallying 10 while Sauer dished out six assists to go with six rebounds.
The Eagles started their first winning streak of the season Saturday, Dec. 4, taking a 43-38 final at Central City.
“We played less than 18 hours after our win against East Buchanan the night before but the boys battled through adversity to win this one too,” Harms said. “We were down eight in the second half but stayed confident as our shots weren’t falling in the first half.”
Even with their shooting not quite to the level it was the night before, Midland trailed just 26-20 at the half before the visitors once again began to find their stroke.
Sauer, Crist and Jamisen Dodge powered a fourth quarter surge with huge 3-point baskets that saw the Eagles go on a 16-6 run and pull away from the Wildcats as Sauer was phenomenal leading the way with a game-high 23 points while also adding six rebounds and four steals. Crist tallied 10 points while Dodge chipped in with eight points (including two clutch free throws late in the game), eight rebounds, six steals and four assists.
Midland opened their 2021-22 campaign at top-ranked North Linn Tuesday, Nov. 30, as relentless Lynx pressure doomed the Eagles to a lopsided 96-23 defeat.
Midland trailed 33-0 after one quarter of play and while the offense never came at a consistent clip all night long, trailed 56-9 at the half and 76-18 heading into the final frame.
Sauer’s seven points led the Eagle offense while Crist added five more as the team struggled from the field shooting 31-percent and turned the ball over 30 times.
“They’re the No. 1 team in the state for a reason,” Harms said. “They pressure you and make you handle pressure. They are a very talented team.”