WYOMING
It was a little tough to get a really good read on what the Midland boys’ basketball team could accomplish early in the 2021-22 season.
After a season-opening loss against class 1A top-ranked North Linn to open the campaign, the Eagles reeled off consecutive wins against East Buchanan (58-40) and Central City (43-38) and seemed poised to take another positive step for the program this winter.
Then the injury bug bit, and wins would be a struggle the rest of the way.
“Injuries certainly played a major factor in how our season turned out,” said Midland boys basketball coach Dalton Harms, as his team finished with a 4-18 overall record and 1-11 mark against Tri-Rivers Conference East division opponents that placed the Eagles seventh against the seven-team field.
“Only two kids on the team this season played in all 22 games, and that makes getting any kind of rhythm on the court almost an impossibility when we’re constantly changing line-ups. You need that continuity, and we never really were able to get that, which obviously was frustrating.”
Scoring the basketball, which had been a struggle for the program over much of the past few seasons, stood out once again this season though Harms was happy with some of the progress the team made.
“We had some shooters on the team this season in Cale (Crist), Warren (Etten) and Zain (Sauer) and had some nice size up front too with Matt (Sauer) and Ty (Jensen).
“Jamisen (Dodge), our lone senior, was a tenacious defender and one of the two guys (with Zain Sauer) to have played in all 22 games. I was fortunate enough to have taken over the program when Jamisen was a freshman and he made some tremendous gains as a basketball player in that time. He led us in steals (1.8 per game) this year and we’re really going to miss everything he was able to bring to the program.”
With just one senior graduating, Harms returns the bulk of his roster for what he hopes could be a surprise run in 2022-23.
“Iowa is going to have a shot clock next season, and I think that could really benefit us with the kids we have coming back and coming in,” Harms said. “Our goal is a conference championship. I know nobody else thinks we’re going to be good enough to be able to pull off something like that, but I want the kids working in the off-season knowing that is something we’re shooting for.”
Zain Sauer returns as the team’s top scorer pouring in 9.8 points per game while his 2.8 assists also led the way. Matt Sauer had a solid year as well leading the Eagles with his 4.6 rebounds per game while adding 4.7 points a night. Crist, a solid 3-point shooter connected for a team-high 41 of them this past season while Etten, another deadeye shooter, added 39 treys. Zain Sauer, who topped the team in 3-point percentage at 34-percent, connected 23 times from beyond the arc as 121 of the Eagles’ 280 made baskets came from beyond the arc.
“I thought Zain had another good year and really cut down on his turnovers,” Harms said. “We asked a lot of Zain and he never backed down from the challenges he had to face. Warren played at the top and bottom of our zone and once again showed what a great 3-point shooter he is. Everyone loves watching that quick stroke. Cale played a lot of minutes as a sophomore and while he’s always been a really good shooter, later in the year he started to show he could attack and rim and use his athletic ability to score, too.
“Matt and Ty were our posts this year and both of them had to learn body control during the course of the season as both led us in fouls. But, both, who are just sophomores, took huge steps playing against upperclassmen all season long and will be the better for it next season. I really think both have the chance to dominate next season.”
Harms also returns role players in Seth Bixler, Owen Sterk, Kael Cress and Cooper Sterk.
“Those kids had some success for us at the JV level and are the future of our program,” Harms said. “We have some pretty lofty goals we’d like to attain and it’s going to take hard work in the off-season from everyone for us to have a chance at reaching those. It was a rough season record-wise for us in 2021-22, we’d like to have everyone healthy for a run in 2022-23 and see what turns out. I think it could be fun.”