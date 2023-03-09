WYOMING
There were several goals Midland boys’ basketball coach Dalton Harms wanted for his Eagles coming into the 2022-23 campaign, and even while the team may have come up just short of achieving a few of them, there was no doubting the improvement the program made this past winter.
There were some very good reasons why, too.
“The boys worked hard all season,” said Harms, as his team tallied a 9-14 overall record this past winter, including a 2-10 mark in Tri-Rivers Conference East division action.
“I say that every year, but I think winter sports are some of the toughest for athletes. It’s the longest season. You practice over holiday breaks and there’s little sun. It’s truly a grind, and we grinded all season. Losing close games can really break a team’s confidence. We didn’t end the regular season how we wanted to and that can really make practice tough, but we really prepared for Easton Valley, and it showed.”
Midland pulled off the stunner of class 1A district 8 defeating Easton Valley in the quarterfinal playoff round taking a huge 54-51 overtime decision Feb. 13, a River Hawk team that a mere three weeks earlier had handed the Eagles a lopsided 39-point (75-36) loss.
Obviously, this Eagle team could play, but it was consistency on the offensive end that held Midland back from making a major jump up the Tri-Rivers Conference East division standings.
And accomplishing more of Harms’ team goals.
“I thought our season was a success overall,” he said. “A big goal of ours this year was to get to .500 to finish the year. That was disappointing to not get there as we lost a lot of close games. Most of the losses came when our offense just couldn’t knock down perimeter shots, but that happens. We won our first postseason game in quite some time though, and that was another goal we had. Especially after they had embarrassed us just a month before.”
When the offense did make shots, the Eagles proved themselves more than capable of playing with just about anyone, going through a mid-season stretch where the team won five of seven games, including three in a row over Starmont (57-39), Clayton Ridge (52-47) and Springville (57-49).
Throughout the entire campaign, that offense was led by Zain Sauer who turned in a spectacular senior season.
“Zain carried the offensive load a lot of the season,” said Harms, as Sauer led the team pouring in 15.8 points per game while his 3.2 assists and 2.5 steals also were team-best numbers.
“When he didn’t, Cale Crist and Matt Sauer stepped up. There were really no real surprises on the offensive end as I know anyone on our team could score the basketball when they play through each other and the ball moves.”
While the offense went through Zain Sauer much of the time this past season, when it came to talking defense, Harms knew exactly where to start.
“Ty Jensen was our anchor defensively all season,” he said. “He would talk to set up our guys and was always getting his body into someone to box out. He struggled with foul trouble the first few games, but figured out how to get position and keep himself in the game.”
Jensen is one of five Midland players (with Crist, Matt Sauer, Seth Bixler and Owen Sterk) returning to the team next season with significant playing time under their belts.
Zain Sauer and Warren Etten, however, have played their final games for the Eagle program closing outstanding careers as graduating seniors.
“Zain had a heck of a four-year career,” Harms said. “He started all four years, scored over 900 career points and did a lot of different things asked of him. He will really be missed. His game got so much better this year once he started attacking the rim and getting to the free throw line. This year we moved him back to the top of the zone for the first time since his freshman year and he responded by leading us in steals. We moved him more off the ball on offense and he still led us in assists, too.
“Warren was a three-year starter who got so much better defensively this season. He helped us out on the glass and was a knock-down shooter. He started the year off a little tougher than he would have liked, but picked it up at the tail end of the season which was the best time. Those two will always have a special place in my heart. They’re the first two players that I have coached all four years. I know they’ll be successful in whatever they put their minds to. They’re leaving this program in a better place than they found it.”
Etten, one of the top spot-up shooters in the league, drilled a team-best 39 3-point baskets last season and scored 6.2 points per game while helping on the boards grabbing 3.8 rebounds a night.
Harms returns a squad he hopes can make a run at some more of those goals, led by Crist who had a big year scoring 9.3 points per game (second only to Zain Sauer) while also dishing out 2.9 assists. Matt Sauer was another post presence leading the team with 5.9 rebounds a night while Jensen made for an impressive twin tower combination averaging 5.6 boards and 4.5 points shooting a team-high 52-percent from the field.
Bixler (2.5 points per game) and Sterk (1.2) were also key additions off the bench who should both see their roles increased next winter.
“Our junior class (Crist, Matt Sauer, Jensen, Bixler and Sterk) will really have to make a jump next season,” Harms said. “Cale will have the ball in his hands a lot. Our two posts will need to dominate the glass and the paint. Matt and Ty could really be forces next season.
“Seth will be moved into the line-up and his defense was great this year. The way he flies around and does things really makes us better. Owen Sterk and Kael Cress will be two others who will see big jumps in minutes. Both guys can make outside shots, but will have to improve on ball-handling.”
Harms, even with the loss of his two seniors, remains steadfast that his program can continue to take steps in the right direction, as they did this past winter.
“For this team to compete for a conference championship we will need to play with more intensity,” he said. “We’ve improved, but we still have plenty of room for more improvement. And we’ll need to do a better job of getting the ball into the post.”