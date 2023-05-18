He’s been one of the best golfers in eastern Iowa all spring long, and Midland’s Cale Crist wasn’t about to allow his 2023 season to come to a close competing at the class 1A sectional tournament on the 3/30 course in Lowden Wednesday, May 10.
He didn’t.
The Eagle junior advanced through sectionals as an individual and qualified for the district tournament Tuesday, May 16, at the Brown Deer course in Iowa City after firing a sensational and meet runner-up medlaist score of 78, that topped Lisbon’s Indy Harbaugh, who also tallied a 78, for the honor.
Crist was spectacular from the start carding a one-over par 37 over his first nine holes on the challenging Brown Deer course before finishing with a 41 and his six-over par total.
Crist wasn’t the only Midland golfer out on the course as well as teammate Seth Bixler fired a score that finished in the top-half of all golfers competing closing with a 94 (49-45).
Lisbon topped the 1A sectional team standings advancing to districts after carding a first-place score of 332 while North Cedar (361) and Bellevue-Marquette (389) both advanced finishing second and third, respectively.
Easton Valley (413) and Calamus-Wheatland (432) rounded out the team standings at the 18-hole tournament.
North Cedar’s Jaydon Nabb led all individuals carding a four-over par 76 (37-39) as he and Crist were tied for the nine-hole lead with each coming through with scores of 37.
They’ll face each other again in Iowa City where teams from three other sectional tournaments (Hillcrest Academy, English Valleys, Iowa City Regina, Wapello, New London, Winfield-Mount Union, Don Bosco and North Linn) will also be vying for berths with a few other individuals, to the class 1A state tournament at the Ames Golf and Country Club May 22-23.