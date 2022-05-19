He’s been the top golfer for the Midland boys’ golf team all spring long, but Eagle junior Cale Crist may have saved some of his best golf for the 18-hole class 1A sectional tournament in Bellevue Wednesday, May 11.
Or maybe, the best is still ahead.
“We had some of our best scores of the year, for just about everyone,” said Eagle boys’ golf coach Kirk Park, as his team saw their 2022 campaign come to a close firing a 404 score that placed fifth against the seven-team field, but one individual was able to move on.
“Cale moves on to districts in Cedar Falls on the Pheasant Ridge course Tuesday, May 17.”
Tee time for Crist will be 10 a.m.
Crist was absolutely the class of the sectional tournament on the Bellevue Golf Club course firing a blistering round of 80 (39-41) that amazingly topped runner-up J.R. Wauford, of Clinton Prince of Peace, by a whopping nine-strokes and claimed meet medalist honors.
Matt Sauer came through with a card of 103 (52-51) while Seth Bixler (58-49) and Rylan Gerdes (61-53) turned in the final two counting scores with cards of 107 and 114, respectively.
Jordan Buford also made his way through the Bellevue course turning in a card of 138 (77-61).
Lisbon topped the sectional field firing a 370 score and advanced to the district round as a team with runner-up Easton Valley (382). Springville just missed a trip to districts also firing a 382 while Bellevue-Marquette was fourth (401) with the Eagles topping Calamus-Wheatland (407) and last-place Maquoketa Valley (437).
