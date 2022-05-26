After winning the first sectional golf championship of his career, Midland’s Cale Crist was hoping to complete the 2022 cycle with another first-ever performance.
A trip to the state tournament.
And he just about got it done, too.
Competing at the 18-hole class 1A district tournament on the Pheasant Ridge course in Cedar Falls Tuesday, May 17, Crist carded a solid round of 81 that just missed qualifying for state as an individual and wrapped a sensational sophomore campaign.
“Cale gave himself a shot and I thought had a very solid round,” said Midland boys’ golf coach Kirk Park. “He’s really gotten better in his two years here, and I expect he’ll be even better next year and beyond.”
Crist, the lone Eagle golfer at the tournament qualifying as an individual through sectionals, opened his day with a first-nine card of 42 and then shaved three strokes off of that with a back-nine 39.
Crist’s 18-hole score of 81 placed him in a tie for ninth at the 69-golfer tournament as East Buchanan’s Ben Hesner claimed the district individual championship carding a 70 (34-36) that was four-strokes better than AGWSR’s Daniel Stahl (39-35) and Edgewood-Colesburg’s Jack Wiskus (37-37) who each fired rounds of 74.
East Buchanan claimed the district tournament team title dominating the 10-team field firing a 320 score that was 14 strokes better than runner-up Don Bosco (334) and third-place AGWSR (334).
