He’s been posting low numbers every time the Midland boys’ golf team has had an opportunity to play, but Cale Crist may have saved his best round to date for the 18-hole Tri-Rivers Conference tournament held on the Wapsi Oaks course near Calamus Monday, May 2.
Crist carded a round of 87 for the Eagle team that not only earned the Midland standout a runner-up medalist honor at the tournament, but also secured first-team All-Conference honors.
Crist opened with a 42 through his first nine holes at Wapsi Oaks before finishing with a 45 that secured his place among the Tri-Rivers Conference’s top golfers.
Matt Sauer came through with a round of 100 (50-50) to count for the Midland team while Seth Bixler (57-56) and Rylan Gerdes (63-58) added cards of 113 and 121, respectively for the Eagles.
Midland placed fourth in the team standings as the Eagles finished with a 421 score that topped Bellevue-Marquette (427) and last-place Clinton Prince of Peace in the East division standings. Lisbon tallied a 368 score and pulled away from runner-up Easton Valley (376) as well as third-place Calamus-Wheatland (380) to take the title.
Easton Valley’s Ethan Farrell led all golfers with a medalist round of 79 (41-38) and was the lone player in the 70s at the event.
The Midland boys were at the Kernoustie course in Mount Vernon Friday, May 6, and with host Lisbon leading the nine-hole tournament with a card of 167, the Eagles finished third in the triangular coming through with a 208 and trailed champion Lisbon (167) and runner-up North Linn (202).
Crist just missed medalist honors on the day carding a sizzling 39 that was just a stroke off Lisbon’s Harbaugh and Brayden Boots who each fired rounds of 38.
Bixler added a solid 43 for the Eagles while Sauer (58) and Jordan Buford (68) also counted.