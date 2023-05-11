CLINTON
Looking to claim a Tri-Rivers Conference East division championship to add to all his other impressive list of medalist honors this spring, Midland’s Cale Crist just about did it Monday, May 1, on the Valley Oaks course in Clinton.
“What a terrible day weather-wise,” said Eagle boys’ golf coach Kirk Park, as Crist carded a sizzling round of 89 to finish as the league runner-up trailing only North Cedar’s Jaydon Nabb who fired a Tri-Rivers Conference winning round of 84 (40-44).
“Not only was the temperature in the 40s, but so were the wind speeds. Both of our golfers played well, especially given the conditions.”
Crist opened his tournament carding a 46 on his first nine holes before finishing with a 43 that edged Easton Valley’s Nolan Sandholdt (91) and Lisbon’s Indy Harbaugh (91) for the TRC runner-up award.
Crist wasn’t the only Midland golfer to compete at the tournament as teammate Seth Bixler came through with a 103 (50-53) that placed in a tie for 11th individually in the league.
Lisbon won the Tri-Rivers Conference team championship carding a score of 378 to easily outdistance runner-up North Cedar (416) as well as Easton Valley (459) and Bellevue-Marquette (485).
Crist and Bixler were on the Wapsi Oaks course in Calamus Thursday, May 4, were Crist carded a medalist round of 40 with Bixler adding a runner-up 43 as the lone two Midland golfers competing at the event that also included host Calamus-Wheatland and visiting Springville, who both posted team scores with the Orioles topping the Warriors by a 190-217 count.
