CEDAR FALLS
Having turned in their best round of the season on their own home course during the class 1A sectional tournament in Wyoming, the Midland boys’ golf team came into the class 1A district tournament Friday, May 21, with some serious momentum, having realistic hopes of advancing to the state tournament.
But that all came to an end at the Pheasant Ridge golf course in Cedar Falls.
The Eagles carded a 386 score and had their outstanding 2021 run come to a close with a fifth-place team standing at the 18-hole tournament.
Cale Crist turned in the top score for the Midland team making his way through the challenging course with a round of 89 (45-44) that was also 13th against a field of 68 golfers taking part at the meet.
Damon Huston, who raised his game to new levels this spring, closed his Midland career with a round of 92 (46-46) while Aaron Bixler (53-48) and Jensen Orr (53-51) also counted for the Eagle team with cards of 101 and 104, respectively.
Seth Bixler (56-58) and Keegan Rushford (65-70) also competed at the tournament for the Midland team finishing withy rounds of 114 and 135, respectively.
East Buchanan claimed the district team championship and automatic berth to the state tournament carding a 345 score that edged runner-up AGWSR, Ackley, who also advanced to state after firing a 347. Edgewood-Colesburg (353) and Don Bosco (358) rounded out the tournament’s top-4 teams.
Midland defeated Easton Valley (388), North Butler (390), Lisbon (392), Calamus-Wheatland (405) and Starmont (408).
AGWSR’s Ben Macy led all golfers carding a district championship score of 80 while East Buchanan’s Ben Hesner was runner-up with an 82.