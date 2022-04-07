Members of the 2022 Midland boys’ golf team are, left to right, Front row- Rylan Gerdes, Cale Crist and Seth Bixler. Back row- Jordan Buford, Kaden Braswell, Head Coach Kirk Park, Kael Cress and Matt Sauer.
When asking Midland boys’ golf coach Kirk Park about his 2022 golf team, the longtime Eagle icon was shockingly silent trying to think of an appropriate answer.
Park is rarely at a loss for words.
After a little while Park exclaimed, “Honestly, I don’t know much. We have five brand new guys and only two returning. I just don’t know much, yet.”
Complicating matters has been the weather, which hasn’t allowed even Park’s most experienced and inexperienced golfers to get out onto the Little Bear Country Club course in Wyoming very much through pre-season practices.
What Park does know however, is that he returns two very solid golfers in his sophomore letter winners Cale Crist and Seth Bixler.
“Cale was pretty good last year and should be our No. 1 golfer this year,” he said. “Bixler is probably No. 2 and the rest are toss-ups. As of today, I’m not sure any of them have played more than one or two full rounds. The weather just has not been good.”
Adding to the depth of the Midland roster this spring are juniors Kaden Braswell, sophomores Jordan Buford, Rylan Gerdes and Matt Sauer along with freshmen Kael Cress and Logan Rockwell.
“We have our first meet at home Tuesday (Apr. 5),” Park said. “We’ll see how that goes, and we’ll know a lot more once the boys have played a full round.”